Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Dinamo Tirana vs Athletic Escaldes prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Dinamo Tirana vs Athletic Escaldes prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
FC Dinamo City vs Atletic Escaldes prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/AtleticCE/Author unknownn
FC Dinamo City
31 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Elbasan, Elbasan Arena
Atletic Escaldes
On July 31, 2025, Dinamo Tirana and Athletic Escaldes will clash in the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/2026 season. Let’s break down the best bet on goals for this high-stakes encounter.

Dinamo Tirana

Dinamo Tirana finished third in last season’s regular championship but failed to capitalize on that success in the playoffs, losing key matches—first to Vllaznia and then to Partizani in the third-place game. The team endured a disappointing six-match winless streak, including friendlies, and was clearly in need of a reset.

The Conference League first qualifying round draw was favorable—they were paired with Andorran side Athletic Escaldes. Although the Albanians trailed during the away leg, they showed resilience and snatched a 2-1 victory. That breakthrough marked their first win in a long time and could well be the turning point to restore confidence and elevate the squad to a new level.

Now, riding a crucial comeback triumph, Dinamo will look to build on that momentum at home and secure a place in the next round of European competition.

Athletic Escaldes

Athletic Escaldes have now gone two seasons without a trophy, despite consistently ranking among Andorra’s elite clubs. Last campaign, they finished runners-up in both the league and the national cup, falling short in both finals to fierce rivals Inter Escaldes.

Unlike Dinamo Tirana, the Andorran side started from the first round of qualification. Their opponent was Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange, whom they dispatched with a 2-0 home win and a 3-2 victory away. These matches once again highlighted Athletic’s main trait—their willingness to play attacking football, even on the road, always seeking to take the game to their opponents.

The same approach was evident in the first leg against Dinamo. Escaldes didn’t sit back, pressed forward, scored first, but ultimately couldn’t hold onto their advantage. There’s every reason to believe the Andorran club won’t travel to Albania just to park the bus. Given their style, we can expect the visitors to start aggressively and both sides to deliver open, attacking, and high-scoring football.

Probable lineups

  • Dinamo Tirana: Tekdja, Lorran, Aliu, Hoxha, Mexi, Nani, Gassama, Bregu, Kuefalija, Vila, Zabergja.
  • Athletic Escaldes: Marinovic, Ronsal, Carpio, Alvarez, Andrade, Vieira, Santos, Modric, Berlanga, Pilotu, Segura.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Dinamo Tirana have lost 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • 4 of Dinamo Tirana’s last 5 games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Dinamo Tirana’s last 5 matches.
  • 3 of Athletic Escaldes’ last 4 away games featured over 2.5 goals.
  • The first meeting between these teams ended with a 2-1 win for Dinamo Tirana.

Dinamo Tirana vs Athletic Escaldes match prediction

The first leg saw Dinamo Tirana edge out a victory, so Athletic Escaldes will be forced to push forward from the opening whistle to overturn the deficit—expect attacking football. The Albanians, meanwhile, are unlikely to sit deep, knowing that conceding even once could complicate their task. All signs point to an open, goal-filled contest. My pick for this match: over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.61.

