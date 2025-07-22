RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dinamo Minsk vs Egnatia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Dinamo Minsk vs Egnatia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Dinamo Minsk vs Egnatia prediction Photo: https://dinamo-minsk.by/Author unknownn
Dinamo Minsk
24 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Mezokovesd, Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion
Egnatia
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.82
On July 24, 2025, as part of the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League, Dinamo Minsk will face off against Albanian side Egnatia. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential for this clash.

Dinamo Minsk

Dinamo Minsk enters European competition as the reigning Belarusian champions for the second year running. However, this season hasn't gone as smoothly for the club—after 15 rounds, the Minsk side sits only fourth in the league, trailing the leaders by 10 points.

Dinamo began their European campaign in Champions League qualification. The draw pitted them against Bulgarian side Ludogorets, and after a dramatic two-legged tie, Dinamo lost in extra time. Ludogorets won the home leg 1-0, while Dinamo struck back with a 2-1 victory in Minsk, but the Bulgarians netted the decisive goal in overtime. Remarkably, Dinamo were also knocked out by Ludogorets last year, albeit in the next stage of Champions League qualification.

Now, the Belarusian side continues in the Conference League, where their opponent will be Egnatia from Albania. This will be the first ever meeting between these clubs.

Egnatia

Egnatia are Albanian champions for the second straight season—a major achievement for a club that wasn’t among the country’s traditional powerhouses. The team dominated last season, finishing top in both the regular season and playoffs. In the final, Egnatia crushed Vllaznia 4-0 to confidently retain the title.

Like Dinamo Minsk, the Albanian champions started in Champions League qualification. Egnatia won the home leg against Icelandic side Breidablik 1-0, but then suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat in the return and crashed out of the competition. Now, they continue their European journey in the Conference League.

This scenario is nothing new for Egnatia—last season they also started in Champions League qualification, losing to Borac Banja Luka. Dropping into the Conference League, they were eliminated in the second round by Vikingur over two legs.

Against Dinamo Minsk, Egnatia are not considered favorites, but over the last two years the Albanian side has shown they can get results even in tough situations.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Dinamo Minsk have won 10 of their last 11 home matches.
  • Egnatia have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Three of Egnatia’s last four games ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Probable lineups

  • Dinamo Minsk: Shpakovsky, Pigas, Begunov, Gavrilovich, Ibrahim, Podstrelov, Myakish, Kalinin, Bahar, Dzhimet, Bakic.
  • Egnatia: Dajsinani, Xhemaili, Poci, Sota, Fangaj, Medeiros, Aleksi, Jahaya, Gruda, Bakayoko, Selmani.

Dinamo Minsk vs Egnatia match prediction

This is the first ever head-to-head between Dinamo Minsk and Egnatia, and it's likely both teams will start cautiously. Both sides were recently knocked out of Champions League qualification and played very carefully in the opening legs of those ties—resulting in a low goal count. Only in the return matches, when they were forced to chase the result, did the games open up. Now, with not just progression but their entire European campaign at stake—the loser is out for good—there's every chance both Dinamo and Egnatia will play it safe and avoid unnecessary risks. My pick for this match: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.82.

