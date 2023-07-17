RU RU
Europa Conference League 20 july 2023, 13:00 Dinamo Batumi - KF Tirana
Batumi, Batumi Stadium
KF Tirana KF Tirana
On July 20, Batumis Dinamos Satsvrtneli Baza (Batumi) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Dinamo Batumi will compete with KF Tirana. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

The team has been formally in existence for over a hundred years. Still, the current history actually began a couple of years ago, after falling into the second division of the country in 2018 and the arrival of new investors. “The Dinamo team” took a couple of sets of silver medals in a row and managed to win the debut golden ones in 2021. It was not possible to stay in the 1st place. Still, the previous year turned out to be quite good: the vice-championship trophy in the combination with the Georgian Cup. Nowadays, by the way, there is a small, but a gap between the team and the pursuers. It can focus on trying to prove itself in the European competitions. Speaking about 2021, it was the Conference League, where the club overcame Tre Penne and even BATE from Borisov. Moreover, Sivasspor defeated the opponent only in extra time. Last summer, the team consistently lost to Slovan from Bratislava in the Champions League and Lech from Poznan in the Conference League. Nowadays, it managed to start with a draw in Albania.

The club, as the name suggests, represents the capital of the country. And it is considered to be one of the local flagships. It was already possible to win the 26th championship title in 2022. Still, it is not able to hold on the top of Albania – “Κυανόλευκοι” rolled back to the 2nd position again. So, they started right away in the Conference League now. However, the team, as a whole, does not “shine” in the European competitions. It is curious that the last opponent that it managed to overcame was another representative of Georgia, and also Dinamo, from Tbilisi. The higher mentioned success was followed by the failures in the confrontations with four opponents in the Champions League and the Conference League, including Dudelange and Zrinjski in the previous summer. This time, it achieved a home draw only in the 93rd minute of the game.

On July 13, the first head-to-head match was played – everything resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Bookmakers believe that the hosts will be able to “squeeze” the guests from Albania. The Georgian club was not worse on the away arena, and now it has to see it through. Thus, we bet on the victory of Dinamo (odd: 1.97).

