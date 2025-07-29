RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Dila Gori
31 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Gori, Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium
Riga FC
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
One of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round matches will take place on Thursday at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in Gori, where the local side Dila will host Latvian club Riga FC. I’m offering a bet on goals in this clash, which has excellent chances of coming through.

Match preview

The Georgian team fought until the end in the first leg and, despite losing 1-2, managed to get back into the game thanks to an own goal by their opponents in the dying minutes. That goal could prove crucial—it keeps the hosts’ hopes of advancing alive, especially considering their solid home form.

Dila Gori have won four consecutive home matches, conceding no more than one goal in any of them. The team displays disciplined defending and knows how to capitalize on their chances, especially when forced to push forward. In the second half in Riga, Dila looked more aggressive—this could be the key to success in the return leg.

The Latvian side controlled the first match with confidence and, until the own goal, deservedly led 2-0, showing great organization and attacking threat. However, a late lapse in concentration almost undid all their hard work, which hints at the team’s possible vulnerability under pressure.

Nevertheless, Riga head into the return fixture in fantastic form—they are unbeaten in six straight matches and have scored in every one, extending their scoring streak to 49 consecutive games. From an attacking perspective, the "Lions" look formidable and should find the net again in this away encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Dila Gori: Kereselidze – Etu, Rukhadze, Andronikashvili, Kikabidze – Paralava, Konte, Anoff – Bassinga, Shekilnadze, Drame
  • Riga FC: Zviedris – Jurkovskis, Ngom, Musah, Tonisevs – Siqueira, Ancra, Galo – Grimaldo, Ramirez, Diop

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended with a 2-1 win for Riga, with both teams combining for 28 shots on goal.
  • Riga have scored at least once in each of their last 49 official matches.
  • Dila Gori have won all of their last four home games, including European fixtures.

Prediction

The return leg promises to be just as intense as the first meeting. The Georgian side will be forced to attack to overturn the deficit, which will open up space for the Latvians’ fast counter-attacks. Considering Riga’s scoring prowess and Dila’s fighting spirit at home, a bet on both teams to score at 1.70 looks like the logical choice.

