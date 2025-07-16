RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance?

Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/FCDilaGori/
Dila Gori
17 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Gori, Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Win Dila Gori
Odds: 1.44
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers, Dila Gori will host Racing Luxembourg at home. The clash is set for Thursday, July 17, at 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this encounter.

Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Match facts and head-to-head record

  • In the first leg, Dila Gori defeated Racing Luxembourg 2-1.
  • Dila Gori are on an eight-match winning streak.
  • In all eight of those games, the Georgian side scored at least two goals.
  • Racing Luxembourg have not won in their last two away games—both ended in draws.
  • Dila Gori have won their last three home matches and have only lost twice in their previous ten home fixtures.
  • Racing have kept a clean sheet in four of their last ten matches, while Dila Gori have managed shutouts in 26% of their games this season.
  • Dila Gori have scored in both halves in 53% of their matches this season.
  • Dila Gori have conceded in both halves in only 5% of their games.
  • This will be just the second head-to-head meeting between these two teams in history.

Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Match preview

Dila Gori are in outstanding form, riding an eight-game winning streak. The team made a strong start to the new season, including on the domestic front. The Georgians defeated Spaeri and Iberia 1999 in the Georgian Super Cup to lift the trophy. The Erovnuli Liga campaign is ongoing, although currently on pause. Right now, Dila Gori sit second in the table with 38 points after 18 rounds, trailing the leaders by six points.

Racing Luxembourg finished last season in the Luxembourg National Division in fourth place, picking up 57 points over 30 matches and falling just three points short of the runners-up. The team is currently competing in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, with the new BGL Ligue campaign set to kick off in early August.

However, Racing's European journey could end abruptly. In the first leg, they fell short. The Georgian club conceded first but managed to seize the initiative and turn the match around for a 2-1 victory. Heading into the return leg, Dila Gori hold a significant advantage.

Probable lineups

  • Dila Gori: Kereselidze, Etou, Rukhadze, Andronikashvili, Kikabidze, Parulava, Joao Araujo, Basinga, Conte, Drame, Shekiladze
  • Racing Luxembourg: Ruffier, Sow, Kada, Lesquoy, Ikene, Freire, Mabanza, Antonio Gomes, Azong, Stolz, Mazie

Prediction

On home turf, Dila Gori look like clear favorites. They played with confidence in the first leg and, given their current form—eight wins in a row—the Georgian club are well positioned to extend their streak. My pick: Dila Gori to win at odds of 1.44.

