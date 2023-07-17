RU RU
Europa Conference League 20 july 2023, 13:00 Dila Gori - DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda
Gori, Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium
On July 20, Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium (Gori) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Dila Gori will compete with Dunajská Streda. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Dila Gori


The team came to participation in the semi-amateur, regional division of the east of Georgia at the end of the previous decade. Nevertheless, having won the promotion to the major league of the country, the newcomer won the Georgian Cup already in 2012 – that is the first title in its history. “The Guarders” became the champion in 2015. The higher mentioned result could not be repeated, but, for instance, all 3 previous draws brought the finish in the “bronze” position. Nowadays, however, the club keeps lower, but only Dinamo Batumi has broken away, and the rest of the rivals from the top 5 are staying in one group with a maximum difference of 3 points. The team needs to switch to the European competitions right now. It started well there in 2012-2013, overcoming two opponents in the Europa League qualification. Still, then it was stopped at once four times, including the battle of the previous summer against KuPS – 0-0 and 0-2. This time, the club lost in Slovakia, but minimally, with a 1-2 score.

Dunajská Streda


The club has never been a national champion. Although it won the cup of united Czechoslovakia in 1987. At the same time, “DAK” finished in the 2nd place three times, and all those achievements were made since 2019, including the previous draw. Those successes allowed the team to start consistently in the European competitions every summer since 2018. And only once, in the last but one season, it “flew” out immediately, losing in both matches to Partizan. The following summer gave an opportunity for the Slovak team to cope with Clintonville and Víkingur Gøta, winning all 4 matches, after which, however, it was defeated by Steaua – a 0-1 failure happened twice. And this time, the guests from Gori were beaten at the home arena, but with a minimum score – 2-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous week, the clubs played their first head-to-head match. Although, “DAK” has got the experience of overcoming rivals from Georgia – it knocked out Dinamo Tbilisi in 2018.

Predictions


Bookmakers give the Slovak club a minimal, but advantage. Still, the Georgian team will do its best on the home field, thus, we bet on “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.99).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
