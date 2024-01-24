Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+3,5) Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 25th, in the Women's Singles semifinals of the Australian Open, Ukrainian Diana Yastremska will face Chinese player Zheng Qinwen.

Diana Yastremska

Diana Yastremska has unquestionably captured attention at this Australian Open, signaling that she is indeed a promising tennis player. The Ukrainian has reached the semifinals, a remarkable achievement for the world's 93rd-ranked player who started in the qualifiers. In the live rankings, she has already climbed into the top 30, and there's room for further progress if she makes it to the final. In her last match, Yastremska confidently defeated the sensational Czech player Nosskova. At 23 years old, she is determined to pursue a Grand Slam title, with just two steps away.

Zheng Qinwen

The young Chinese player reached the quarterfinals of the US Open last year, where she lost to Sabalenka. This was her best result in majors until now, and now reaching the semifinals sets a new record. Zheng's draw was not particularly challenging, as all her opponents had lower rankings. She faced some difficulty against compatriot Wang, with the match being decided in the final set tiebreak. In the quarterfinals, she struggled to defeat a Russian player with a score of 6-7, 6-3, 6-1. Zheng can be considered a rising star at just 21 years old.

Head-to-Head History

As per the statistics, these young tennis players have never met at the professional level before.

Match Prediction for Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen

Reaching the semifinals of a major is already a significant success for both players, although they understand that making it to the final is a achievable goal. Bookmakers consider the Chinese player a slight favorite, likely due to her higher position in the world rankings and good performance in the tournament. Yastremska appears to be at least as strong as her opponent, so we will place our bet on Yastremska's success with a +3.5 game handicap.