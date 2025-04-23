Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025

Prediction on game Win New York Knicks Odds: 1.86 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On April 25, 2025, the third game of the playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. After two games in New York, the series is tied 1-1. Let's consider a bet on the winner of this clash.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season. After several weak seasons, the team has transformed into a formidable opponent, feared even by renowned clubs, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference. In the first two games of the series, the Pistons demonstrated resilience and character. After a setback in the first game, they confidently bounced back in the second, withstanding the Knicks' pressure and winning despite poor three-point shooting—only 1 out of 14 in the second half.

Cade Cunningham was the leader, but Dennis Schröder also played a crucial role, scoring 20 points and hitting a key three-pointer in the final minute. The Detroit bench contributed 35 points, while the Knicks' bench managed only 8. Additionally, the Pistons ended a 15-game playoff losing streak, the longest in league history.

New York Knicks

Finishing third in the Eastern Conference, many expected the New York Knicks to easily handle the Detroit Pistons, but that hasn't been the case. Even during the regular season, the Pistons showed their strength by defeating the Knicks, and now, after two games in the series, the score is tied 1-1. The Knicks need to significantly improve their game to advance further. If not for an impressive 21-0 run over four minutes in the fourth quarter of the first game, the situation for the Knicks would be extremely challenging, and they would need to fight to get back into the series.

The Knicks once again had a chance to turn the tide in the second game, mainly thanks to Jalen Brunson, who scored 14 points in the final quarter, but without adequate support from teammates, it wasn't enough. Karl-Anthony Towns was particularly disappointing—he wasn't aggressive enough on offense, scoring only 10 points on 11 shot attempts. Moreover, he finished the game without any assists. Towns has shown a higher level of play in previous seasons, and improvements are expected from him in the next match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

The Detroit Pistons have lost 3 of their last 4 games.

The Detroit Pistons have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.

The Detroit Pistons have won 4 of their last 5 head-to-head matches.

Prediction for the match Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks

Despite the support of the home crowd, as fans in Detroit haven't seen playoff games in a while, the Pistons appear to be the underdogs in this matchup. The Knicks are a team with a much higher level of play, and despite a shaky start to the series at home, the visitors should take control in the away games. My bet is on the New York Knicks to win with odds of 1.86.