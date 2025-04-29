Deportivo vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Win Deportivo La Coruna Odds: 1.94 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 4, "Riazor" will host the 38th round of the Spanish Segunda, where "Deportivo" will face "Albacete". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Deportivo"

The team has never been in the same league as giants like "Real" and "Barcelona". However, seasoned fans remember the era when they won the coveted La Liga title for La Coruña at the turn of the century. Their exploits in the Champions League are also memorable, as is their slow but steady decline, which led to relegation to the third division. It wasn't until last season that they managed to win their group and return to the Segunda.

Initially, it was unclear if they could even hold their ground here. Especially since their leader, Lucas Pérez, had to leave for the Netherlands in January due to family issues. By that time, however, the newcomer had gradually acclimated to this level. By spring, they had grown bold enough to go on an unbeaten streak. Only "Racing Santander" at home interrupted this series, ending 2-1 in their favor.

"Albacete"

The club hasn't appeared in La Liga for exactly two decades - their last relegation was in 2005. They have since wandered even lower, including in 2021/2022. But upon returning, the players immediately went to the playoffs from sixth place. There, however, they did not succeed, and last spring they were only thirteenth.

The team remains at about the same modest level now. Notably, in April, a unique situation arose: they had an equal number of wins, draws, and losses, twelve each, and even their goal difference was even at 47. However, they didn't win in April, only defeating "Cartagena" 3-1.

Match Facts

"Deportivo" went unbeaten in nine consecutive matches before the last round

On average, "Deportivo" scores 1.3 goals and concedes 1.16 goals per match

"Albacete" won for the first time in four rounds

H2H

In the last ten head-to-head matches, "Deportivo" lost only once with six victories. Even in September, the Segunda newcomer secured a 5-2 away win.

Deportivo vs Albacete Prediction

The bookmakers favor the hosts. They are decent and can win at home (odds - 1.94).