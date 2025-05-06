Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 8, 2025, in the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, Deportivo Táchira will host LDU Quito on their home turf. Both teams are eager to improve their standing in the group table. Let's take a closer look at a bet on goals scored in this matchup.

Deportivo Táchira

The reigning champions of the last two editions of the Venezuelan league, Deportivo Táchira continue to impress domestically this season—after 13 rounds, they sit fourth with 23 points.

However, on the international stage, the club is facing serious challenges. In the Copa Libertadores, Deportivo Táchira have yet to earn a single point and are anchored at the bottom of their group, having scored just once in three matches. In their opening group stage game, they lost at home to Flamengo 0-1. That was followed by two away defeats—0-2 to LDU Quito and 1-2 to Central Córdoba.

Despite their consistent performances in the Venezuelan league, Deportivo Táchira have so far struggled to compete on equal footing with stronger international opponents.

LDU Quito

LDU Quito currently sit sixth in the domestic league with 16 points and a game in hand, keeping their hopes alive for a push to the top.

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, LDU Quito remain unbeaten. In the opening round, the Ecuadorians drew 0-0 away to Central Córdoba, then confidently beat Deportivo Táchira 2-0 at home, and finished goalless again—this time against Flamengo, 0-0. The team has displayed outstanding defensive organization, not conceding a single goal in three games. In the national league, LDU Quito also boast the best defensive record, allowing just eight goals in 10 matches.

Their away form is also impressive: in their last eight games across all competitions, LDU Quito have suffered only two narrow defeats, conceding just five goals in total.

Probable line-ups

Deportivo Táchira: Camargo, Rosales, Maidana, Vivas, Hernández, Calzadilla Duran, Requena, Ortiz, Sosa, Cova, Cano.

Key facts and head-to-head

Deportivo Táchira are unbeaten in three of their last four matches.

In eight of their last 10 home games, Deportivo Táchira have seen under 2.5 goals scored.

LDU Quito are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches.

In eight of their last nine away matches, LDU Quito have seen under 2.5 goals scored.

Both teams have scored in three of LDU Quito's last four matches.

Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito match prediction

Both teams play cautious, organized football. LDU Quito have not conceded in three group stage games, while Deportivo Táchira have scored just once. The Ecuadorians rely on their rock-solid defense both internationally and domestically, where they have the league's best defensive record. The Venezuelans, meanwhile, are struggling in attack when up against stronger opposition. Considering both teams' current form and recent match statistics, the logical bet seems to be on under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.52.