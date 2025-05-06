RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Libertadores Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025

Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Tachira vs LDU de Quito prediction Photo: https://x.com/DvoTachira/Author unknownn
Deportivo Tachira Deportivo Tachira
Copa Libertadores 07 may 2025, 18:00 Deportivo Tachira - LDU de Quito
-
- : -
International,
LDU de Quito LDU de Quito
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 8, 2025, in the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, Deportivo Táchira will host LDU Quito on their home turf. Both teams are eager to improve their standing in the group table. Let's take a closer look at a bet on goals scored in this matchup.

Deportivo Táchira

The reigning champions of the last two editions of the Venezuelan league, Deportivo Táchira continue to impress domestically this season—after 13 rounds, they sit fourth with 23 points.

However, on the international stage, the club is facing serious challenges. In the Copa Libertadores, Deportivo Táchira have yet to earn a single point and are anchored at the bottom of their group, having scored just once in three matches. In their opening group stage game, they lost at home to Flamengo 0-1. That was followed by two away defeats—0-2 to LDU Quito and 1-2 to Central Córdoba.

Despite their consistent performances in the Venezuelan league, Deportivo Táchira have so far struggled to compete on equal footing with stronger international opponents.

LDU Quito

LDU Quito currently sit sixth in the domestic league with 16 points and a game in hand, keeping their hopes alive for a push to the top.

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, LDU Quito remain unbeaten. In the opening round, the Ecuadorians drew 0-0 away to Central Córdoba, then confidently beat Deportivo Táchira 2-0 at home, and finished goalless again—this time against Flamengo, 0-0. The team has displayed outstanding defensive organization, not conceding a single goal in three games. In the national league, LDU Quito also boast the best defensive record, allowing just eight goals in 10 matches.

Their away form is also impressive: in their last eight games across all competitions, LDU Quito have suffered only two narrow defeats, conceding just five goals in total.

Probable line-ups

  • Deportivo Táchira: Camargo, Rosales, Maidana, Vivas, Hernández, Calzadilla Duran, Requena, Ortiz, Sosa, Cova, Cano.
  • LDU Quito: Valle, Quintero, Ade, Alayala, Quiñones, Gruezo, Mindo Ruales, Alvarado, Alzugaray, Ramirez, Arce.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Deportivo Táchira are unbeaten in three of their last four matches.
  • In eight of their last 10 home games, Deportivo Táchira have seen under 2.5 goals scored.
  • LDU Quito are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches.
  • In eight of their last nine away matches, LDU Quito have seen under 2.5 goals scored.
  • Both teams have scored in three of LDU Quito's last four matches.

Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito match prediction

Both teams play cautious, organized football. LDU Quito have not conceded in three group stage games, while Deportivo Táchira have scored just once. The Ecuadorians rely on their rock-solid defense both internationally and domestically, where they have the league's best defensive record. The Venezuelans, meanwhile, are struggling in attack when up against stronger opposition. Considering both teams' current form and recent match statistics, the logical bet seems to be on under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.52.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Bet now 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Recommended 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Bet now 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Recommended 1Win
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 2 Indiana Pacers Bet now 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Recommended 22Bet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.92 Golden State Warriors Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:28 Manchester City wants to sign Wolverhampton star Ait-Nouri Lifestyle Today, 07:25 “Nothing serious.” Jannik Sinner denies rumors of relationship with model Lara Leito Football news Today, 07:10 Taylor explains his decision to allow Brentford's second goal against Man United Lifestyle Today, 06:55 Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning fiancée dazzles in a brilliant outfit at the 2025 Met Gala Football news Today, 06:47 Barcelona in shock. Premier League reschedules Tottenham match due to potential Europa League final Football news Today, 06:37 Manchester United will not let Bruno Fernandes move to Saudi Arabia Lifestyle Today, 06:30 F1 star Fernando Alonso shares personal photo with ex-Real Madrid footballer Football news Today, 06:13 Glasner and Fabregas to battle for top job at German powerhouse Football news Today, 06:10 Arturo Vidal thanks Colo-Colo fans who traveled to support the team in Fortaleza Football news Today, 06:03 Atlético agrees new contract with its rising star Barrios
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores