Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025

Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction @ATOficial / X
28 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
Argentina,
In the third round of the Argentine Championship, Deportivo Riestra will host Atlético Tucumán at the Guillermo Laza Stadium in Buenos Aires. This match is crucial for both teams in the battle for their league standings: Deportivo is aiming to solidify its position as a newcomer to the top flight, while Atlético Tucumán is looking to confirm its stability after a confident start to the season.

See also: Elfsborg vs Göteborg: Preview and odds for the match, July 28, 2025

Match preview

Deportivo Riestra relies on a tough, pragmatic style of play and is not shy about sitting deep in defense, especially at home. This approach helped them secure points against Lanús.

Riestra demonstrates solid defensive organization and knows how to capitalize on set pieces. However, the team is not known for high scoring: they score few goals, but also concede little. Head coach Gustavo Benítez continues to build the team from the back, focusing on discipline, a compact midfield, and set pieces.

Tucumán started the new championship campaign confidently, winning the opening round and drawing in the second. The squad is well-balanced in midfield and capable of controlling the tempo, but away from home, they appear less convincing—which is reflected not only in this season’s stats but also in three consecutive head-to-head defeats against Riestra. However, in the Argentine Cup, the team managed to beat Boca Juniors away with a 2-1 scoreline.

Under Facundo Sava, Tucumán sticks to a system that emphasizes quick transitions from defense to attack, but often lacks squad depth and variety in the final third. The team takes many shots from outside the box, but accuracy remains an issue.

Probable lineups

Deportivo: Arce, Sansotre, Miño, Paz, Gallu, Ramírez, Celis, Goitía, Sánchez, Díaz, Alonso

Atlético: González, Martínez, Ortiz, Ferreira, Brizuela, Auski, Sánchez, Ortiz K, Franco, Coronel, Díaz

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last three head-to-head meetings, Deportivo Riestra won all three, with an aggregate score of 6-0
  • In their past five official matches, Atlético Tucumán recorded four wins and one draw
  • The last time Deportivo lost at home was in May 2024; since then, the team has registered 12 wins and 11 draws

Prediction

Given Deportivo’s impressive home form and the head-to-head record, I’m confident the hosts will at least avoid defeat in this match. My prediction is Asian handicap (0) on Deportivo at odds of 1.68.

