Deportivo Riestra – Lanús: Who will kick off the Clausura with a win?

On Monday, July 14, Deportivo Riestra will host Lanús in the opening round of the Clausura. Kick-off is set for 21:30 Central European time. Here's our pick for this clash.

Deportivo Riestra – Lanús: match facts and head-to-head

Lanús are unbeaten in their last three matches: two wins and a draw.

Deportivo Riestra have scored at least two goals in each of their last three games.

Deportivo Riestra have lost just once in their last five outings.

Riestra are on a 22-match unbeaten streak.

Lanús win 32% of their matches to nil, while Riestra do so in 26%.

Deportivo Riestra have lost to nil in only 5% of matches, Lanús in 12%.

The teams have played each other twice, with Deportivo Riestra winning both encounters.

Deportivo Riestra – Lanús: match preview

Deportivo Riestra and Lanús are set to begin their campaigns in the Argentine Primera División Clausura. Last season, the tournament had a different format, and both sides finished close in the standings: Lanús collected 36 points from 27 rounds, while Riestra had 35.

In the Apertura held earlier this spring, Deportivo Riestra reached the playoffs but failed to advance far, bowing out in the round of 16. Nevertheless, they made it to the Copa Argentina round of 16, edging Deportivo Armenio in a penalty shootout – 3:2.

Lanús produced a similar run. In the Apertura, they too reached the playoffs but lost to Boca Juniors on penalties, 0:1. In addition, Lanús beat Vélez Sarsfield 2:0 to progress in the Copa Argentina, and topped their group in the Copa Sudamericana, advancing to the playoffs.

Probable line-ups

Deportivo Riestra: Arce, Paz, Gallo, Ramírez, Goitia, Sansotre, Miño, Sánchez, Díaz, Alonso, Celis

Lanús: Losada, Izquierdos, De Jesús, Marsich, Méndez, Mérida, Cardozo, Moreno, Carrera, Bou, Salvio

Prediction

Both teams are clearly eager to start the Clausura on a high and will be pushing for victory. My pick: total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.72.