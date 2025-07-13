RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Deportivo Riestra – Lanús: Who will kick off the Clausura with a win?

Deportivo Riestra – Lanús: Who will kick off the Clausura with a win?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Riestra vs Lanus prediction Photo: https://x.com/clublanus
Deportivo Riestra
Deportivo Riestra Deportivo Riestra Schedule Deportivo Riestra News Deportivo Riestra Transfers
Liga Profesional Argentina Liga Profesional Argentina Table Liga Profesional Argentina Fixtures Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions
Yesterday, 15:30
Finished
1 : 0
Argentina,
Lanus
Lanus Lanus Schedule Lanus News Lanus Transfers
Jonathan Herrera
79’
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Monday, July 14, Deportivo Riestra will host Lanús in the opening round of the Clausura. Kick-off is set for 21:30 Central European time. Here's our pick for this clash.

Deportivo Riestra – Lanús: match facts and head-to-head

  • Lanús are unbeaten in their last three matches: two wins and a draw.
  • Deportivo Riestra have scored at least two goals in each of their last three games.
  • Deportivo Riestra have lost just once in their last five outings.
  • Riestra are on a 22-match unbeaten streak.
  • Lanús win 32% of their matches to nil, while Riestra do so in 26%.
  • Deportivo Riestra have lost to nil in only 5% of matches, Lanús in 12%.
  • The teams have played each other twice, with Deportivo Riestra winning both encounters.

Deportivo Riestra – Lanús: match preview

Deportivo Riestra and Lanús are set to begin their campaigns in the Argentine Primera División Clausura. Last season, the tournament had a different format, and both sides finished close in the standings: Lanús collected 36 points from 27 rounds, while Riestra had 35.

In the Apertura held earlier this spring, Deportivo Riestra reached the playoffs but failed to advance far, bowing out in the round of 16. Nevertheless, they made it to the Copa Argentina round of 16, edging Deportivo Armenio in a penalty shootout – 3:2.

Lanús produced a similar run. In the Apertura, they too reached the playoffs but lost to Boca Juniors on penalties, 0:1. In addition, Lanús beat Vélez Sarsfield 2:0 to progress in the Copa Argentina, and topped their group in the Copa Sudamericana, advancing to the playoffs.

Probable line-ups

  • Deportivo Riestra: Arce, Paz, Gallo, Ramírez, Goitia, Sansotre, Miño, Sánchez, Díaz, Alonso, Celis
  • Lanús: Losada, Izquierdos, De Jesús, Marsich, Méndez, Mérida, Cardozo, Moreno, Carrera, Bou, Salvio

Prediction

Both teams are clearly eager to start the Clausura on a high and will be pushing for victory. My pick: total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
96’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
77’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
47’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
47’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley Football news Today, 10:57 Newcastle submit transfer bid for Ekitike to Eintracht, but Frankfurt want more
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores