RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa Sudamericana Deportes Iquique vs Atlético Mineiro, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025

Deportes Iquique vs Atlético Mineiro, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Deportes Iquique vs Atletico MG prediction Photo: https://x.com/ClubDIquique/Author unknownn
Deportes Iquique Deportes Iquique
Copa Sudamericana 08 may 2025, 18:00 Deportes Iquique - Atletico MG
-
- : -
International,
Atletico MG Atletico MG
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Atletico MG
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On May 9, 2025, as part of the fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Deportes Iquique will host Atlético Mineiro. In their first meeting, the Brazilian side cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory. Now, the Chileans will be eager to redeem themselves in front of their home fans and notch their first win in this year’s tournament. Let’s take a closer look at the winner prediction for this fixture.

Deportes Iquique

The Chilean club sits at the bottom of their group with just one point after three rounds. Deportes Iquique kicked off their campaign with a 1-3 home defeat to Caracas, followed by a 0-4 loss away to Atlético Mineiro. In their most recent outing, they managed a 2-2 draw against Cienciano. Their main issue has been a fragile defense, conceding eight goals so far—making them one of the leakiest teams in the tournament.

Despite these struggles, the team has shown some progress domestically: in their last five matches across all competitions, Iquique have picked up two wins—beating Huachipato 3-0 and Deportes Copiapó 3-2—drawn twice, and lost once. Those two victories were their first after a 14-game winless streak in all competitions. While their attacking play has become more lively, defensive woes persist. Overall, the outlook remains bleak, with Iquique languishing at the bottom of the national league with five points, having scored 9 and conceded 20 goals.

Atlético Mineiro

The Brazilian club tops their group, collecting five points from three matches. A confident 4-0 victory over Iquique, along with draws against Cienciano (2-2) and Caracas (1-1), has allowed Atlético Mineiro to maintain their position at the summit.

In the domestic league, Atlético Mineiro’s start was not the most convincing, but the team is gradually picking up momentum. After seven rounds, they sit 10th in the table with nine points. Overall, their recent form looks solid: just one defeat in their last ten matches in all competitions, along with three wins and six draws. In the past five games, they’ve recorded two narrow 1-0 victories and three high-scoring draws. Notably, Atlético Mineiro are unbeaten in their last four away fixtures.

Probable lineups

  • Deportes Iquique: Requena, Gómez, Ferreira, Saborit, Jorquera, Troncoso, Fuentes, Dávila Carvajal, Ramos, Pino, Puch.
  • Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Caio Paulista, Alonso, Romulus, Natanael, Scarpa, Vera, Rubens, Cuello, Gomes, Roni.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Deportes Iquique are unbeaten in their last 4 matches.
  • 6 of the last 7 games involving Deportes Iquique have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Atlético Mineiro have avoided defeat in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • The first-leg clash between these sides ended in a convincing 4-0 win for Atlético Mineiro.

Deportes Iquique vs Atlético Mineiro match prediction

Given current form, the group standings, and the result of the first encounter, Atlético Mineiro are clear favourites here. The Brazilian side are showing consistency, perform well on the road, and are a class above their opponents. Despite a slight improvement in Iquique’s recent results, their overall instability and defensive frailty leave them with little chance for success. My pick for this match is an Atlético Mineiro win at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Win Atletico MG
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Recommended 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Bet now 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 22Bet
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 2 Indiana Pacers Bet now 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Recommended 22Bet
Boston River vs Independiente prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Boston River Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.92 Golden State Warriors Bet now Betwinner
San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Club Atletico Penarol prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 22:00 San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 San Antonio Bulo Bulo Odds: 1.82 Club Atletico Penarol Recommended 22Bet
FBC Melgar vs Lanus prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 22:00 Melgar vs Lanús prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 FBC Melgar Odds: 1.65 Lanus Bet now MegaPari
Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction WTA Rome Masters 07 may 2025, 05:00 Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025 Sara Errani Odds: 1.84 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:42 Manchester United wants to keep Harry Amass and plans to hold talks with him Football news Today, 11:38 Zamalek coach is close to being sacked! Football news Today, 11:13 Club León loses appeal and will not play at the Club World Cup Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Football news Today, 10:36 Real, Bayern or Man City? Florian Wirtz has decided where he wants to continue his career Football news Today, 10:29 Unexpectedly, Raphinha said Xavi didn't trust him Football news Today, 10:08 Wenger suggests scrapping Champions League spot for Europa League winners Esports News Today, 10:08 Rockstar Games releases the second trailer for GTA VI Lifestyle Today, 10:03 Tensions in the Beckham family: Brooklyn skips David's 50th birthday celebration Football news Today, 09:47 After reaching the final: What Nasreddine Nabi had to say about Nedbank!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores