Deportes Iquique vs Atlético Mineiro, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025

On May 9, 2025, as part of the fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Deportes Iquique will host Atlético Mineiro. In their first meeting, the Brazilian side cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory. Now, the Chileans will be eager to redeem themselves in front of their home fans and notch their first win in this year’s tournament. Let’s take a closer look at the winner prediction for this fixture.

Deportes Iquique

The Chilean club sits at the bottom of their group with just one point after three rounds. Deportes Iquique kicked off their campaign with a 1-3 home defeat to Caracas, followed by a 0-4 loss away to Atlético Mineiro. In their most recent outing, they managed a 2-2 draw against Cienciano. Their main issue has been a fragile defense, conceding eight goals so far—making them one of the leakiest teams in the tournament.

Despite these struggles, the team has shown some progress domestically: in their last five matches across all competitions, Iquique have picked up two wins—beating Huachipato 3-0 and Deportes Copiapó 3-2—drawn twice, and lost once. Those two victories were their first after a 14-game winless streak in all competitions. While their attacking play has become more lively, defensive woes persist. Overall, the outlook remains bleak, with Iquique languishing at the bottom of the national league with five points, having scored 9 and conceded 20 goals.

Atlético Mineiro

The Brazilian club tops their group, collecting five points from three matches. A confident 4-0 victory over Iquique, along with draws against Cienciano (2-2) and Caracas (1-1), has allowed Atlético Mineiro to maintain their position at the summit.

In the domestic league, Atlético Mineiro’s start was not the most convincing, but the team is gradually picking up momentum. After seven rounds, they sit 10th in the table with nine points. Overall, their recent form looks solid: just one defeat in their last ten matches in all competitions, along with three wins and six draws. In the past five games, they’ve recorded two narrow 1-0 victories and three high-scoring draws. Notably, Atlético Mineiro are unbeaten in their last four away fixtures.

Probable lineups

Deportes Iquique: Requena, Gómez, Ferreira, Saborit, Jorquera, Troncoso, Fuentes, Dávila Carvajal, Ramos, Pino, Puch.

Requena, Gómez, Ferreira, Saborit, Jorquera, Troncoso, Fuentes, Dávila Carvajal, Ramos, Pino, Puch. Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Caio Paulista, Alonso, Romulus, Natanael, Scarpa, Vera, Rubens, Cuello, Gomes, Roni.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Deportes Iquique are unbeaten in their last 4 matches.

6 of the last 7 games involving Deportes Iquique have seen over 2.5 goals.

Atlético Mineiro have avoided defeat in 9 of their last 10 matches.

The first-leg clash between these sides ended in a convincing 4-0 win for Atlético Mineiro.

Deportes Iquique vs Atlético Mineiro match prediction

Given current form, the group standings, and the result of the first encounter, Atlético Mineiro are clear favourites here. The Brazilian side are showing consistency, perform well on the road, and are a class above their opponents. Despite a slight improvement in Iquique’s recent results, their overall instability and defensive frailty leave them with little chance for success. My pick for this match is an Atlético Mineiro win at odds of 1.62.