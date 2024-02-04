RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
NBA 04 feb 2024, 20:30 Denver Nuggets - Portland Trail Blazers
Denver , Ball Arena
Portland Trail Blazers Portland Trail Blazers
Prediction on game W2(+15)
Odds: 1.57
We present to our readers a prediction for the match between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, as the opponents face off in the regular NBA season.

Denver Nuggets

Denver is performing well this season, with a determined focus on defending their championship title. Currently holding the fourth position in the Western Conference, the team shares an equal number of victories with the leading teams but has played one more game. In their recent match, the Nuggets secured a victory against Portland, showcasing a strong performance from their leader, Nikola Jokic, who achieved a triple-double. This win marked their third in the last four games. Due to an injury, Chancar will be absent in the upcoming match.

Portland Trail Blazers

Expectations for Portland were low this season, with the team failing to impress, securing only 15 victories in 49 matches and occupying the second-to-last position in the conference. In their recent game, Portland suffered a defeat on the road against Denver, ending a streak of two consecutive wins. The Trail Blazers are currently focusing on building a new team after the departure of Lillard. Before this matchup, Portland faces four player absences due to injuries: Brian, Williams, Grant, and Sharp.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams recently played their first and only head-to-head encounter, with Denver celebrating a home victory with a score of 120-108.
  • The Nuggets are the best team in the conference at their home arena, with 20 wins in 24 matches.
  • Portland has won 6 out of 21 away games.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

Judging by the odds, bookmakers have confidence in the victory of the home team, reflected in the low coefficient for their success. The recent win in the head-to-head encounter may lead to relaxation among the Nuggets, potentially affecting their full performance. We consider a reasonable bet on the victory of the away team with a handicap of +15 points.

