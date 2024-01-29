RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
NBA 29 jan 2024, 20:00 Denver Nuggets - Milwaukee Bucks
Denver , Ball Arena
Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks
Prediction on game Total over 237
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the regular NBA season, a matchup between Denver and Milwaukee is scheduled to take place. The game will be held on the night of Tuesday, January 30, with the tip-off set for 03:00 Central European Time.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets, defending NBA champions, have performed quite well this season. The team is highly regarded by bookmakers and is living up to its status on the court. Denver has secured victories in 32 out of 47 games and currently holds the fourth position in the Western Conference standings.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks share similarities with Denver, having recently become champions and performing strongly in the current season. The team boasts its own superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who demonstrates excellent scoring capabilities. Milwaukee has also achieved 32 victories, playing one game less, and holds the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The Nuggets have won their previous four home games.
  • The Bucks have suffered only two defeats in their last nine matchups.
  • In the last season, the teams exchanged home victories.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Both teams adhere to an attacking style of basketball, so this game is expected to be high-scoring. With the leaders of the Nuggets and Bucks in good form, I suggest placing a bet on the total points scored being over 237.

Prediction on game Total over 237
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.75 Chicago Bulls Recommended MelBet
Iraq vs Jordan prediction AFC Asian Cup 2023 29 jan 2024, 05:30 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Iraq Odds: 2.12 Jordan Bet now MelBet
Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 09:00 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Kayserispor Odds: 1.7 Antalyaspor Bet now MelBet
Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 09:00 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Istanbulspor Odds: 1.75 Samsunspor Recommended 1xBet
Qatar vs Palestine prediction AFC Asian Cup 2024 29 jan 2024, 10:00 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Qatar Odds: 1.99 Palestine Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:23 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 18:18 Egypt lost in a dramatic penalty shootout against DR Congo and were eliminated from the AFCON Football news Today, 17:22 Goal shootout at Anfield. All goals and highlights Liverpool - Norwich - 5:2 Football news Today, 17:09 Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4 Football news Today, 17:03 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Football news Today, 17:00 Atletico comfortably dealt with Valencia at home Football news Today, 16:44 Inter secured a narrow victory over Fiorentina in Serie A Football news Today, 16:41 Brest secured points against PSG thanks to a stunning goal Football news Today, 16:06 One cannot refuse such an opportunity. Rafa Marquez on possible appointment as Barca head coach Football news Today, 16:01 AC Milan attempts to loan a defender from Arsenal
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football news 29 jan 2024 Getafe vs Granada prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024