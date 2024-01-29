Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 237 Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the regular NBA season, a matchup between Denver and Milwaukee is scheduled to take place. The game will be held on the night of Tuesday, January 30, with the tip-off set for 03:00 Central European Time.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets, defending NBA champions, have performed quite well this season. The team is highly regarded by bookmakers and is living up to its status on the court. Denver has secured victories in 32 out of 47 games and currently holds the fourth position in the Western Conference standings.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks share similarities with Denver, having recently become champions and performing strongly in the current season. The team boasts its own superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who demonstrates excellent scoring capabilities. Milwaukee has also achieved 32 victories, playing one game less, and holds the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

The Nuggets have won their previous four home games.

The Bucks have suffered only two defeats in their last nine matchups.

In the last season, the teams exchanged home victories.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Both teams adhere to an attacking style of basketball, so this game is expected to be high-scoring. With the leaders of the Nuggets and Bucks in good form, I suggest placing a bet on the total points scored being over 237.