Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction Photo: usatoday.com/ Author unknownn
NBA 29 apr 2025, 22:00 Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Clippers
Denver , Ball Arena
In the fifth game of the first round playoff series of the National Basketball Association, a showdown between Denver and the Clippers will take place. The match is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, April 30. The game is set to start at 04:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the game's total score.

Match Preview

Denver had an excellent regular season, finishing fourth in the Western Conference. The team had identical records to the Clippers — 50 wins and 32 losses.

Repeating the success of two years ago, when the Nuggets became NBA champions for the first time in their history, will be extremely challenging, as shown by the initial games of the first-round series. Denver still boasts a powerful roster, led by one of the main MVP contenders, Nikola Jokic. However, the opponent's level is no lower, so there is a high probability that the series will stretch to all 7 games.

The Clippers looked like an inconsistent team during the season, despite finishing fifth in the conference standings. However, Tyronn Lue's team had an incredible finish to the regular season.

Eight consecutive wins didn't prevent a nerve-wracking ending, and the last game against the Golden State Warriors was a real spectacle. The Californians, with the incredible effort of Harden, who scored 39 points, managed to snatch a crucial victory only in overtime, thereby avoiding play-in games.

The first playoff game also went into overtime. The star Jokic recorded a double-double and helped Denver secure a 112-110 victory. The next match was also quite close, but this time the Clippers, thanks to Kawhi Leonard, celebrated victory despite Jokic's triple-double.

The series' move to California was marked by a crushing defeat. Another Jokic performance and a decent game by Murray didn't help the Nuggets. Kawhi, Powell, Harden, and Zubac did their job, bringing the Clippers a 34-point victory. Denver managed to bounce back in the fourth game, leading by 22 points early in the final quarter. The hosts had an excellent 12-minute stretch, but ultimately fell short — 99-101.

Before the series returns to Colorado, both teams are highly rated by bookmakers, and their matchup is definitely considered one of the most intriguing at this playoff stage. It seems that the Clippers have more stars in their lineup, but Jokic alone is worth a lot.

Match Facts

  • Denver has won only one of their last six home games in regulation time.
  • The Clippers have lost only one of their last ten away games in regulation time.
  • Two of the last three away games involving the Clippers ended in overtime.
  • Denver averages 123 points per game at home, while the Clippers average 111 points per game on the road.

Players to Watch

This game will feature world-class stars on the court, but Jokic stands out. The Serbian has recorded a triple-double in 7 of his last 12 games and a double-double in four others. Nikola's incredible form is the main key to the Nuggets' success, and he is one of the league's top scorers.

H2H

In the last ten games between these teams on the Nuggets' court, the Los Angeles team has secured only two victories.

Prediction

The slight favorite for the fifth game of these teams is the visiting team, led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. These players often deliver spectacular performances individually, but if this pair of stars can strike together, any opponent will have a hard time. I think the match will be close, without overwhelming dominance from either team. In this case, a reasonable bet would be on a total over 203.5 points.

