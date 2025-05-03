Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Prediction and bet for the May 4, 2025 matchup

Prediction on game Win Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.85 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 4, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will clash in their seventh playoff meeting. Who will triumph in this decisive battle and keep their season alive? Here’s my take on the best bet for this showdown.

Denver Nuggets

Expectations are high for Denver in the title race—they have a solid roster, strong chemistry, and a superstar in Nikola Jokic. In the previous game, the Nuggets missed their chance to close out the series, falling on the road 105-111. Now, everything hinges on the upcoming game.

The team has no roster issues, so Denver will hit the court with their strongest lineup. Even considering the formidable opponent, an early playoff exit would be seen as a failure.

Los Angeles Clippers

Simply making the playoffs isn’t enough for the Clippers, especially with stars like Leonard, Harden, and Zubac on board. The team has looked solid throughout this series, and with no margin for error in the last game, they handled the pressure and secured a crucial home win.

The Clippers have already beaten Denver on the road in this series and will need to do it again to keep their season alive. They, too, are at full strength, so expect all their top players to be on the floor.

Match facts

The Nuggets have played 44 home games this season, winning 28 of them.

The Clippers have 21 wins in 44 road games.

The odds for this matchup are as follows: Nuggets win – 1.85, Clippers win – 2.00.

H2H

Since we’ve reached Game 7, it’s easy to see the series is tied 3-3. Neither team has managed to pull away, and every contest has been a hard-fought battle.

Prediction

It’s a bit of a shame that two such strong teams are meeting in the opening round, but they’ve certainly delivered an exciting series for the fans. There’s no clear favorite here, and I agree with that assessment. Expect a tense game, likely to be decided in the dying seconds. I’ll take a risk and say the home-court advantage will help Denver prevail. My pick: a straight-up win for the Nuggets.