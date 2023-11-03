Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 225 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the regular NBA championship there will be a match between Denver and Dallas. The meeting will take place at Ball Arena on the night of November 4. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 CET.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have been consistently making the playoffs in recent years and are the reigning NBA champions. The two main stars in the lineup are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The team has had an ultra-confident start to the new season. Denver defeated Lakers, Memphis, Utah and Oklahoma in the opening games of the championship. Of the setbacks, only the last match against Minnesota. Jokic is averaging 26 points per game and 12 rebounds, which is the level of a top player on the team. By the way, Murray is the best assist man on the team - he gives 8 assists per game. It's also worth noting that Denver is the best team in the league in terms of shooting percentage from the field.

Dallas Mavericks

The new season started very successfully for the Mavericks. The team coped with Brooklyn and San Antonio in the opening games of the regular season, and then Memphis and Chicago were defeated. Dallas currently leads the Western Conference.

The Mavericks are scoring an average of 123 points per game, which is second in the league. Dallas leader Luka Doncic has had a strong start to the season. The Slovenian basketball player is the best on his team in all major indicators - 33.8 points, 9.8 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game on average. By the way, Kyrie Irving's participation in the game is questionable.

Prediction

In head-to-head matchups, the teams look like equal opponents lately and have achieved the same number of wins. Expect an interesting match, and I suggest betting on Total Over 225.