Denver Nuggets - New Orleans Pelicans prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 225 Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the regular NBA season there will be a match between Denver and New Orleans. The meeting will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver on the night of 7 November. The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 CET.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have consistently made the playoffs in recent years and are the reigning NBA champions. The two main stars in the lineup are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The team has had an ultra-confident start to the new season. Denver beat the Lakers, Memphis, Utah, Oklahoma, Dallas and Chicago in their opening games. Of the setbacks, only the matchup against Minnesota. Jokic is averaging 27 points per game and almost 13 rebounds per game, which is the level of a top player on the team. By the way, Murray is the team's best assist man, giving up 7 assists per game. It's also worth noting that Denver is the best team in the league in shooting percentage from the field.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have started the new season quite well. In the opening two games they beat Memphis and New York, and then lost to the formidable Golden State. After that defeat, New Orleans won two games again. This time the Pelicans were stronger than Oklahoma and Detroit. However, the previous match was again unsuccessful. Orleans on their court "burned" Atlanta - 105:123.

The real leader of the team at the start of the season is Zayom Williamson, who scores an average of 22 points per game.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Denver has not yet lost on their court in the new season.

The Pelicans also have a streak of no losses in away games this season.

In the last 10 head-to-head meetings, the score is 7-3 in favour of the Nuggets.

Prediction

I think the game will be productive. Denver, of course, is the favourite, but I suggest betting on Total Over 225.