Dailysports Predictions Football Denmark vs Scotland. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 5, 2025

Denmark vs Scotland. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 5, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Denmark vs Scotland prediction Clive Mason/Getty Images
05 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Copenhagen, Parken
On August 5, in the opening round of European Championship qualification, Denmark will host Scotland. Read on for a closer look at the teams and a possible outcome of the match.

Match preview

The Danes come into this fixture in solid form. In their June friendlies, the "Danish Dynamite" claimed back-to-back wins over less formidable opponents: Northern Ireland (2-1) and Lithuania (5-0). In the Nations League playoffs, they lost to Portugal on aggregate (5-3), but for the first time in history advanced to the tournament's knockout stage. According to experts, Denmark are considered favorites for this match: playing at home, with a potent attack and disciplined defense, they have every chance to secure the victory.

Under the guidance of Brian Riemer, the team plays a pragmatic style, combining compact defending with rapid vertical transitions into attack. Their home stadium and consistent tempo make the Danes a tough opponent at Parken.

The Scottish national team is going through a rough patch. In a friendly ahead of qualification, they suffered a heavy 1-3 defeat to Iceland — a lackluster display and goalkeeping errors left the coaching staff under scrutiny. Later, they managed a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein, but fans were hardly impressed given the level of opposition. Despite their historic tactical discipline, Scotland's current poor form and unsatisfactory results are a cause for concern among supporters and pundits alike.

Traditionally, Scotland lines up in either a 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1 formation, emphasizing physicality, pressing, and wing play. However, the aging squad and lack of emerging young talent are becoming significant issues for team dynamics, which could impact the outcome of this clash.

Probable line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Andersen, Vestergaard, Dorgu, Højbjerg, Juhlmann, Dreyer, Eriksen, Dolberg, Bjeret

Scotland: Gordon, Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson, Gilmour, McLean, Christie, McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Of the last five meetings between these teams, Scotland have won three and Denmark two
  • Denmark have won three of their last four matches
  • Scotland have won four of their last six games

Prediction

The start of qualification — both teams will be eager to kick off the campaign with a win, as every point in the group is crucial. Denmark’s squad looks more competitive, and home advantage is certainly in their favor. Scotland have struggled in recent matches against higher-level opponents, often coming up short. My prediction: Denmark to win at 1.63 odds.

