European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Denmark - San Marino
International, Koebenhavn, Parken
On September 7, Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Denmark will compete with San Marino. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

The team “shot” at the previous Euro. And the undisputed leader, Eriksen, was lost in the 1st round there. As a result, being without Christian and also playing for him, “the Danish Dynamite” made it to the semi-finals of the continental tournament. Then there was a confident overcoming of the next World Cup qualification, but already in Qatar – the Danish team, to be honest, disappointed, being stopped in the most difficult group. Kasper Hjulmand retained his position, but he has not convinced that the decision was right so far. After all, despite scoring Rasmus Højlund’s (it was those goals that allowed the striker to move to Manchester United), the start of the new cycle cannot be called a successful one. The team managed to defeat pretty good opponents, Finland and Northern Ireland, at the home arena. At the same time, the away trips are really poorly. Kazakhstan turned a 0-2 score into a 3-2 one in the last 20 minutes of the game. And even Slovenia, which has been blown away lately, achieved a 1-1 draw on its native field.

The team is fighting for the championship, but only from the very end of the standings. There are new teams like Gibraltar, which, strictly speaking, represents not a country. Still, “La Serenissima” is struggling with Liechtenstein, another midget, for the last place in the UEFA rankings. It is reasonable to mention the draws a year ago, but in friendly matches with exotic Seychelles and San Lucia. As for the qualification, the underdog, as usual, loses without scoring a single goal. On the other hand, the failures are not so big: the 0-2 misfires in the battles against Slovenia and Northern Ireland, a 0-3 one in the match with the Kazakh opponent and only Finland was allowed to show off – that rival scored 6 goals. It is clear that now the maximum of claims is simply not to fail even more.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The players from San Marino will arrive in Copenhagen for the first time; there have not been even a friendly match between the teams previously.

Predictions


Bookmakers argue only about the “size” of the defeat. It makes sense to bet that the hosts will win with “a -4.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.61).

