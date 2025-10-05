Prediction on game Total over 22,5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the prestigious tournament in Shanghai, Denis Shapovalov and Jiri Lehecka will go head-to-head. Here’s my take on the best bet for this upcoming clash.

Denis Shapovalov

The Canadian tennis star is one of those players who hasn’t quite managed to fully realize his potential. His natural talent is on par with the likes of Zverev—he’s got the technique, the game sense, but what’s missing is the necessary work ethic and discipline. Now 26, Shapovalov sits at No. 24 in the world rankings.

This season, he’s captured two ATP titles—Dallas and Los Cabos—but neither can be considered among the tour’s elite events. Shapovalov made a statement at the US Open, where, despite losing to Sinner in four sets, he put the Italian star under serious pressure. In Shanghai, the Canadian started in the second round, cruising past Australian O’Connell 6-3, 6-2. Shapovalov has racked up 19 wins in 29 hard-court matches this season.

Jiri Lehecka

The Czech is enjoying a solid season, climbing nine spots in the world rankings to occupy No. 19. At 23, Lehecka still has room to grow and could well break into the top 10. This year, he claimed a title in Brisbane.

On the majors, Lehecka twice reached the quarterfinals—at Wimbledon and the US Open—losing both times to the formidable Spaniard Alcaraz. In Shanghai, he overcame a tough French opponent, Quentin Halys, 6-4, 7-5. On hard courts this season, Lehecka boasts 22 wins from 32 matches.

Head-to-head

The stats show these two have met twice before, both times on hard courts, with each player winning once in straight sets. The head-to-head stands at 1-1.

Prediction

These are two players of a very similar level, so I expect a hard-fought, drawn-out contest that could go either way. The Czech enters as a slight favorite, but I see this as a toss-up. The best value looks to be on over 22.5 total games.