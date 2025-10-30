Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the India Super Cup, Dempo and Chennai are set to clash. The match will take place in Margao on Friday, 31 October, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on the goal tally in this encounter.

Match preview

Dempo has returned to the big stage and has already managed to surprise the fans. In their Super Cup debut, the team battled to a 2-2 draw with East Bengal, despite playing with a numerical disadvantage and without any foreign players.

This speaks volumes about their team unity and fighting spirit. The squad is eager to make the most of their home advantage and maintain a high level of play in the upcoming fixture.

Their main weapons remain set pieces and the individual brilliance of their forwards, who can make the difference even in tight situations. Additionally, Dempo displays impressive physical conditioning—especially crucial given the congested match calendar ahead.

Despite all this, Dempo remains a mid-table side in the second tier of local football. Notably, this didn’t stop them from taking points off the national champions in their last game, as the match against Mohun Bagan ended goalless.

Chennai, on the other hand, comes into this match off the back of a string of poor results. The team is trying to get back on track after a disappointing start to the season, but there’s little to cheer about for their fans so far.

In their opening Super Cup match, Chennai showed decent ball control, but their inconsistency in finishing attacks remains a problem. The team often loses focus in the dying stages of matches, leading to frustrating goals conceded. Against Mohun Bagan, they suffered a 0-2 defeat.

After that, Chennai completely collapsed in the clash with East Bengal. The final 0-4 loss capped a disastrous tournament performance, as the concluding match now holds no significance for them.

Chennai relies on quick counterattacks, hoping to capitalize on opponents’ defensive errors. However, facing a second division side, they should be looking to seize control of the game.

Match facts

Dempo are unbeaten in five consecutive matches.

Chennai have suffered five defeats in their last six outings.

Chennai have failed to score in three straight games.

Dempo average 1.5 goals per match, while Chennai average 0.4 goals per game when playing away.

Probable lineups

Dempo : Sibi, Muthu, Pednekar, Bagkar, Ali, Hardji, Moraikar, Colaco, Costa, Dungel, Rawat.

: Sibi, Muthu, Pednekar, Bagkar, Ali, Hardji, Moraikar, Colaco, Costa, Dungel, Rawat. Chennai: Nawaz, Desai, Singh, Kotal, Dakshinamurthy, Rentley, Singh, Hnamte, Singh, Yadwad, Choudhary.

H2H

The teams have not faced each other before.

Prediction

Dempo still have a theoretical chance of making the playoff semifinals, but such a scenario borders on fantasy. For this to happen, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan would have to draw, and Dempo would need to defeat Chennai by a five-goal margin. My tip is to back the total goals under 3.5.