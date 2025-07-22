RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dečić vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Dečić vs Rapid prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Decic Tuzi vs Rapid Wien prediction Photo: https://x.com/skrapid/Author unknownn
Decic Tuzi
Decic Tuzi
Europa Conference League
24 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Tuzi, Stadion Tusko Polje
Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 24, 2025, the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League will see Montenegro's Dečić take on Rapid Vienna. Let's dive into the odds and pick a winner for this intriguing clash.

Dečić

Dečić earned their Conference League spot by winning last season's Montenegrin Cup, securing a 1-0 triumph over Mornar Bar in the final. In the league, however, their campaign was less impressive, finishing only fourth and falling short in the title race.

A year earlier, Dečić made their Champions League debut but were eliminated in the first round by Welsh side New Saints, losing 1-4 on aggregate. Dropping into the Conference League, they ousted Georgia's Dinamo Batumi (0-0 at home, 2-0 away) but then fell to Finnish outfit HJK on penalties.

This season, Dečić kicked off their European run by beating North Macedonia's Sileks. After a confident 2-0 home win, they lost 1-2 away but advanced on aggregate.

This will be Dečić's first-ever meeting with Rapid Vienna—a massive test for the Montenegrins as they look to make their mark in continental football.

Rapid

Rapid Vienna finished last season fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga, battling their way into the Conference League through the playoffs. They lost the first leg of the European playoff final to LASK 1-3, but roared back with a 3-0 win in the return leg to clinch their spot in Europe.

Last term, Rapid started in the Europa League qualifiers but were knocked out in the playoff round by Portugal's Braga, 3-4 on aggregate. That sent them into the Conference League group stage, where they finished fourth. In the round of 16, Rapid confidently dispatched Borac Banja Luka, but their run ended in the quarterfinals with a surprise defeat to Sweden's Djurgården.

That European campaign gave Rapid valuable experience, and the Austrians are determined to at least replicate that run. Preparations for the new season are well underway: Rapid have played four friendlies, chalking up three wins and a draw, showing strong pre-European form.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Dečić are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • Dečić are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 home games.
  • Rapid have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Dečić: Nikic, Djelaj, Tomašević, Ujkaj, Dresaj, Božanović, Bajović, Striković, Sekulović, Radusinović, Golubović.
  • Rapid: Hedl, Aussu, Mbuyi, Antiste, Weixelbraun, Demir, Romeo, Horn, Cvetković, Schaub, Seidl.

Dečić vs Rapid match prediction

Rapid Vienna are clear favourites in this tie. The Austrians boast far greater European experience, squad depth, cohesion and have enjoyed a solid pre-season. In contrast, Dečić are only beginning their journey at this level, while Rapid have already fought through the Conference League playoffs and are eager to at least match last year's result.
Expect Rapid to push for a decisive advantage in the first leg, aiming to settle the tie early. My pick for this match: Rapid to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.76.

