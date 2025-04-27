Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory?

Prediction on game Defensa y Justicia wont lose Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Tuesday, April 29, in the first round of the Second Phase of the Argentine Primera, Defensa y Justicia will host Racing. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this match.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

Defensa y Justicia has lost only 1 of their last 7 home matches in all competitions.

Racing has conceded only 1 goal in their last 3 away matches.

Defensa y Justicia has not won in 7 consecutive games.

5 of the last 6 matches between these teams have ended in a draw.

Match preview

Defensa y Justicia is a classic mid-table team in Argentine football. They are a well-prepared team physically, making them a tough opponent for anyone, especially at home.

In the First Phase of the Argentine Primera, Pablo de Muner's team finished ninth in their group. They were just 1 point away from the playoff zone. Defensa y Justicia started the season well, but a series of 5 matches without a win at the end played a bad role.

In the Copa Sudamericana, Defensa y Justicia started poorly. In 3 rounds, the yellow-greens collected only 2 points: 0-0 draws with Vitoria and Cerro Largo, and a 1-3 defeat to Universidad Catolica.

Racing played in the same group as Defensa y Justicia in the First Phase but managed to finish in the top 8, securing fifth place. However, unlike their closest rivals, Racing had a weak start to the season, but three consecutive victories at the end allowed them to secure a higher position.

The club from Avellaneda is competing in the Copa Libertadores, where they have accumulated 4 points in their first 3 matches. Racing started with a victory over Fortaleza (3-0), then unexpectedly lost at home to Colombian Atletico Bucaramanga (1-2), and in the last match drew 1-1 with Colo-Colo.

Potential lineups

Defensa y Justicia: Bologna, Soto, Balanta, Ferreira, Cannavo, Perez, Gutierrez, Gonzalez, Ramirez, Larralde, Osorio

Bologna, Soto, Balanta, Ferreira, Cannavo, Perez, Gutierrez, Gonzalez, Ramirez, Larralde, Osorio Racing: Cambeses, Colombo, Coca, Garcia, Martirena Torres, Nardoni, Almendra, Rojas, Adrian Martinez, Vietto, Salas

Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction

Racing is in good form, but defeating Defensa y Justicia on their turf is extremely difficult. I'm betting that the hosts will not lose this match.