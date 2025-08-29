Prediction on game W2(-4,5) Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

The US Open is in full swing, and August 30 promises plenty of thrilling action—including a highly anticipated clash between Daria Kasatkina and Naomi Osaka. Here’s my take on the best bet for this exciting matchup.

Daria Kasatkina

This season, Kasatkina has made headlines not only for her tennis but also for her decision to change citizenship and now compete under the Australian flag. In terms of her game, there haven’t been any real fireworks—she started the season ranked ninth and has since slipped to 18th. Once hailed as a rising star, Kasatkina is still chasing that elusive breakthrough.

Kasatkina kicked off this tournament with a solid win over the experienced Romanian Ruse—7-5, 6-1. Her real test came against compatriot Rakhimova, where she clawed back from 1-4 down in the decisive third set to snatch a hard-fought victory—6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Naomi Osaka

The former world number one has had a challenging season. She was close to claiming the title at her first tournament in Auckland, even taking the opening set against Tauson in the final before withdrawing due to injury. That setback lingered, and it was clear in her matches that she wasn’t at full strength, but Osaka has been working her way back into form.

The Japanese star did capture a clay-court title—albeit at a Challenger event—but lifting a trophy on her least favorite surface was a big confidence boost. Don’t forget, Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion, with two of those titles coming right here. She looked sharp in Montreal, reaching the semifinals, and at this US Open, she’s dispatched Belgian Minnen 6-3, 6-4 and American Baptiste 6-3, 6-1. Currently, Osaka holds the 24th spot in the world rankings.

Match facts

Kasatkina has played 22 matches on hard courts this season, winning 12 of them.

Osaka has won 18 of her 24 matches on artificial surfaces this year.

Here are the odds for the upcoming battle: Kasatkina win – 4.00, Osaka win – 1.27.

Head-to-head

These two have met only twice, with Osaka leading the series 2-0. Their most recent encounter was last year in Rome, where Osaka triumphed on her least favorite surface—clay—by a score of 6-3, 6-3.

Prediction

Osaka is the clear favorite in this matchup—she leads the head-to-head, and she knows how to win on this stage. I believe Osaka is in better form right now and will prove it on the court. My pick: Osaka to win with a -4.5 game handicap.