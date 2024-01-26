Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Australian Open 26 jan 2024, 03:30 Daniil Medvedev - Alexander Zverev
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Alexander Zverev Alexander Zverev
In the semifinals of the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will face each other, and our analysts have prepared a match prognosis for these opponents.

Daniil Medvedev

The Russian has reached the semifinals, which cannot be considered a surprise, as the athlete is the world's third-ranked tennis player. The journey was challenging; in the first round, he advanced when his opponent, Atman, retired in the fourth set, with Medvedev leading 2-1 in sets. He faced difficulties against the Finn Ruusuvuori, initially trailing 0-2 in sets but ultimately securing the victory. Matches against Ojeda Oliassime and Borges were navigated confidently, while the encounter with Hurkacz required five sets for triumph. From Medvedev's matches, it is evident that he can be defeated, revealing several vulnerabilities.

Alexander Zverev

The German tennis player appears strong in this tournament, although he needed five sets to overcome Klein and Norrie, and four sets to defeat Kepfer. The most significant challenge was against Carlos Alcaraz, where Zverev, considered the underdog, won the first two sets – 6:1, 6:3. Although he lost the third set 6:7 while leading 5:2, he managed to endure the setback and close out the match in the fourth set with a 6:4 score. Zverev is the sixth-ranked player globally and has never won Grand Slam titles; perhaps the time has come for him to achieve this milestone.

Head-to-Head History

The players have a substantial history of head-to-head clashes, having competed 18 times, with Medvedev leading 11-7. Last year alone witnessed six encounters, with the Russian emerging victorious in five instances.

Match prediction for Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev

Bookmakers give Medvedev a slight advantage, although much will depend on the details, as both players are of a similar caliber. Considering their recent head-to-head history, the psychological advantage should be on the side of the Russian. We anticipate a challenging match, likely not to be brief. We find the wager on the total exceeding 39.5 games to be reasonable.

