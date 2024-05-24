Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Win Danielle Collins Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On March 25, the final of a solid women's tennis tournament will take place in Strasbourg, France. In the decisive battle will meet two American women, Danielle Collins - Madison Keys. Prediction for the match of the mentioned clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins is clearly on a roll this season, she won tournaments in Miami and Charleston, there was a semifinal in Rome, and now she is one step away from another title. The athlete plays very confidently in Strasbourg, here is who she passed: Siniakova - 6:1, 6:2, Burel - 6:1, 6:3, Kalinina - 7:6, 6:2.

Of course, now the preparation for Roland Garros is underway, Collins can achieve a lot at the major, given her current form. The tennis player is ranked 12th in the world rankings, she is now 30 years old.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys is also well known to tennis fans, the experienced athlete is 29 years old and has a solid position in the world rankings. The athlete started playing only in March, so she is still trying to get in shape, her best result was the semifinal in Madrid, where she lost to the unstoppable Sventek without much chance.

While she had no problems in Strasbourg, first she beat China's Wang 7:5, 6:0, then Poland's Linette 6:1, 6:3, and also Russia's Samsonova 6:1, 6:3. Keys is clearly improving, so she will be a big threat to any opponent. Now there is a good opportunity to win the first tournament of the year.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals have played each other twice, so far the score is 1:1, both matches were held on hard court.

Collins has played 17 matches this year on dirt, in which she suffered only two defeats, both by Sobolenko.

Keys has played 13 matches on court, with 10 wins.

Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys Prediction

In such a confrontation bookmakers give the advantage to Collins, who is clearly in better shape and has a better chance to win the title. Keys is an experienced athlete, so she can impose serious competition to her countrywoman. This time we believe the quotes, so we bet on a clean win for Collins.