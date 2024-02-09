RU RU NG NG
Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction
Dan Ige
UFC 10 feb 2024, 17:00 Dan Ige - Andre Fili
Vegas, UFC Apex
Andre Fili
Prediction on game Win Dan Ige
Odds: 1.59

On the night of February 10th to February 11th, a bout between Dan Ige and Andre Fili will take place in the UFC within the featherweight division.

Dan Ige

A 32-year-old American fighter. In 2023, he participated in three matches, winning two and losing one. Prior to this, he had one fight in 2022 and three in 2021. Overall, in seven fights, Dan Ige has secured three victories and suffered four defeats.

Andre Fili

A 33-year-old American MMA fighter who secured a victory in his last match. He achieved a technical knockout victory over Brazilian fighter Lucas Almeida. In 2023 and 2022, Fili participated in two matches each, while in 2021, he had one bout. Over the course of three years, the American has secured two victories, suffered two losses, and had one draw.

Dan Ige vs Andre Fili Prediction

Both fighters lost in their most recent bouts, so both will be motivated to win and seek redemption. Dan Ige appears to be in slightly better form, hence my bet will be on him. I will wager on Dan Ige's victory at odds of 1.59.

Comments
