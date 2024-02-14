Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 15, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-9,5) Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 15, the Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs in their regular NBA fixture. Read the prediction for this encounter on the pages of our resource.

Dallas Mavericks

This season, Dallas cannot boast a high level of consistency, although their current seventh place in the Western Conference appears promising. Their trailing behind the top six is just one victory. In their recent match, the Mavericks triumphed over the Washington Wizards on their home court, with Luka Dončić securing a triple-double. This victory marked their fifth consecutive win, a progression directly linked to the return of Kyrie Irving to the court after injury.

San Antonio Spurs

For the Spurs, this championship has long been devoid of hope, despite the interest surrounding the team due to their main star, Vembanyama. The team's performance has been catastrophic, with 11 victories and 43 defeats. In their latest encounter, San Antonio even managed to crush Toronto on the road with a score of 122-99. This victory ended a streak of seven defeats, although it doesn't alter the overall picture significantly. Gregg Popovich must contemplate how to avoid a similar season in the future if he remains with the club.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The clubs have faced each other twice this season, with Dallas emerging victorious on both occasions – 126-119 away and 144-119 at home.

The Mavericks have secured 16 victories at home this season, with 13 losses.

The Spurs have suffered 22 defeats in 28 away matches.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

Externally, everything seems straightforward. Dallas is motivated, playing at home, and in good form. Under such circumstances, there should be no problems against the underdog. Dallas should control the course of the match, while the Spurs have nothing to lose, alleviating any pressure. We suggest placing a wager here on the hosts' success with a handicap of -9.5 points.