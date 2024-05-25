RU RU
Main Predictions Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 27, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction Photo from https://www.canishoopus.com/ Author unknown
Dallas Mavericks Dallas Mavericks
NBA Today, 20:00 Dallas Mavericks - Minnesota Timberwolves
Dallas, American Airlines Center
Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves
On May 27, Dallas Mavericks - Minnesota Timberwolves will play their third game of the series in the NBA West Finals. Forecast for the matchup of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas was only fifth in the regular season, but this team was expected to break through in the playoffs. While the Mavericks look confident, the team knocked the Los Angeles Clippers out of contention 4-2, and then passed Oklahoma with the same score.

The start against Minnesota was brilliant, although the away games were difficult, both times they managed to win. In both games Luka Doncic scored more than 30 points per game, which makes sense, because he is the Mavericks' main star. Three players will definitely miss the upcoming game, and the aforementioned Doncic is also questionable, as he had an injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Few expected to see Minnesota in the West finals, even despite their great play in the regular season. The Timberwolves faced some tough opponents in the playoffs, but they first destroyed Phoenix 4-0, and then knocked off the reigning champions Denver Nuggets 4-3.

The start of the series for Minnesota failed, although the cube showed that it was able to win in key meetings. We can not say that the team played badly against Dallas, in some cases lacked banal luck. The situation is difficult, but it is still possible to get out of it.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • The teams had tense meetings, where the intrigue remained until the last shot, first Dallas won 108:105, and then 109:108, so the Mavericks lead 2:0 in the series.
  • In this playoffs Dallas has played six meetings at home, in which they won 4 victories.
  • Minnesota has 5 wins in six away meetings in the knockout stage.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

Dallas is a slight favorite here, this game will decide a lot, whether the Mavericks will bring their advantage to a smashing, or Minnesota will renew the intrigue. Much depends on whether Doncic will play, after all, Dallas has a psychological advantage, we will risk betting on a clean win.

Prediction on game Win Dallas Mavericks
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
