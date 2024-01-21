RU RU NG NG KE KE
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Oliver White
Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction
NBA 22 jan 2024, 19:30 Dallas Mavericks - Boston Celtics
As part of the regular NBA season, a match between Dallas and Boston is scheduled to take place on the night of Tuesday, January 23rd, with the game starting at 02:30 Central European Time.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have shown decent results but lack consistency. In 42 games, the Dallas team has achieved 24 victories, placing them in the sixth position in the Western Conference standings. It's worth highlighting the excellent form of the team's leader, Luka Dončić. The Slovenian basketball player leads his team in all key indicators, averaging 33.6 points per game.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are performing at a high level this season, holding the first position in the Eastern Conference standings. The team had the best start in the franchise's history, winning the first 20 games. However, this streak was recently interrupted with a loss to Denver (100:102). Interestingly, Boston is the league's best team in terms of average rebounds per game.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Dallas has five victories in the previous seven home games.
  • Prior to facing Dallas, the Celtics will compete against Houston.
  • The teams already met two weeks ago, with Boston securing an easy victory with a score of 124:95.

Prediction for the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Match

The guests are in better form and approach this match as favorites. I believe that the Celtics will be closer to victory, and I suggest placing a bet on this outcome.

