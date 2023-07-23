RU RU
Europa Conference League 26 july 2023, 13:30 CSKA 1948 - FC FCSB
International, Sofia, Vasil Levski
FC FCSB FC FCSB
On July 26, National Stadium Vasil Levski (Sofia) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Conference League qualification, in which CSKA 1948 will compete with Steaua. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

CSKA 1948


The club was founded after its legendary predecessor, which had been playing since the year indicated in the name, went bankrupt. Then, a large part of the fans then, decided to “launch” their own team in 2016. Thus, there are two CSKAs at the moment; moreover, both will represent their country at the European arena, in the Conference League. The higher mentioned team achieved this quite difficultly: it started from the regional, actually amateur level, and played in the Vtora Liga in 2018-2020. It is noteworthy that, having appeared at the elite division, “the Reds” immediately became the 5th there, but then rolled back to the 8th place. The previous season was historic: the club from the capital reached the final of the Bulgarian Cup (albeit losing there) and got the 3rd place. Only those almost namesakes and, of course, Ludogorets are higher in the standings. Nowadays, “the Armymen”, who have managed to begin a new championship, will start in the European competition.

Steaua


The team is also based in the capital and was created around the same post-war period “under the wing” of the military department. By the way, the current owner, Becali, is in conflict with a state institution and even the official name is the abbreviation “FCSB” now because of these troubles. And the most important thing is that the status of the flagship of Romanian football has been lost. The 26th championship title was reached back in 2015, after which someone is constantly ahead of the project from the capital. For instance, Farul did it in 2022/2023. As a result, the team has to stay at the European arena without the Champions League. However, the representative of Bucharest knocked out 3 opponents in the qualification and reached the group stage of the previous cycle of the Conference League. At the same time, the autumn brought only the draws in the battles against Anderlecht and the defeats in both matches made by the future victor, West Ham, moreover, the team had the failures in the confrontation with Silkeborg with the same score twice – 0-5.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Steaua has not played against CSKA from Sofia since its re-creation.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the opponents to be completely equal. At the same time, there will not be many goals – thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.66).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
