Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Among the friendly games on Thursday, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton. Dailysports experts have made a prediction for the confrontation of these clubs.

Crystal Palace

“Glassmen” spent last season in the usual manner, they do not pull on the European Cup, but the margin of safety is enough to stay in the EPL. Especially spectacular was the finish of 6 wins in 7 meetings and no defeats, as a result, the tenth place.

Crystal Palace in the current off-season held two matches, first barely escaped defeat with Charlton from the third English division, equalizing the score only in extra time - 1:1. Then they beat Crawley Town, the club last season also managed to climb to the third division - 6:3.

Wolverhampton

Last season, the “wolves” were not as dangerous as their fans would like, so they took only 14th place in the EPL, and a series of three consecutive defeats in the end upset.

This summer the team does not choose easy opponents, they beat the newcomer of Serie A Como with a score of 1:0, and after that defeated West Ham with a score of 3:1. The club sold its defender Max Kilman expensively - 47.5 million euros, of which 33 million went to buy newcomers. Participation in the EPL requires constant improvement, otherwise you can quickly slip to fighting for survival.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Recently, Crystal Palace owns a serious advantage in face-to-face confrontations, 6 wins in 7 meetings, Wolverhampton lost both matches and last season - 2:3 away and 1:3 on their field.

Both clubs have yet to lose in the off-season.

Bookmakers offer the following odds for this match: W1 - 2.22, X - 3.6, W2 - 3.05.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Prediction

The match is interesting already because two representatives of the EPL meet, due to the advantage in face-to-face confrontations, a slight favorite here is quoted Crystal Palace. Since the teams look good in friendlies, you can expect a spectacular match, I bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.