Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction
Premier League England Today, 15:00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham
England, London, Selhurst Park
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74

The next London derby will take place on Friday evening in the tenth round of the English Premier League. This time between Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Crystal Palace

In the last five matches of the national championship, the team was able to achieve only one victory. Roy Hodgson's men are currently in 11th place in the league table.

Now the “eagles” will have to play against the leader of the standings, which means it will be very difficult to score even one point.

Overall, the team is in the middle of the standings and would have been happy with a place even before the start of the season. However, a strong start gave Crystal Palace fans hope that their favorites could take aim at a place in the European Cup zone.

Tottenham

At the end of the last round, Spurs became the leader of the Premier League. In nine matches, Ange Postecoglou's team won seven wins with two draws and they remain the only team in the championship that has never lost.

On Friday evening, Spurs will play away against Crystal Palace. Surely the guests want to please their fans and will fight for three points to the last.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Tottenham have won 4 of their last 5 matches against Crystal Palace with results of 4:1, 0:3, 3:0, 4:0 and 1:0. Even if the guests win, it seems to me that both teams will score in this meeting with odds of 1.74.

