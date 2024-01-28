RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United prediction
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Premier League England 30 jan 2024, 15:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield United
-
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Crystal Palace will host Sheffield United at their home ground, Selhurst Park. The match forecast has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Crystal Palace

The London-based club is undergoing challenging times. Crystal Palace currently occupies the 15th position, with only a five-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the previous round, Roy Hodgson's team suffered a resounding defeat to Arsenal (0:5), and the fans in the stands demanded decisive changes and a clear development plan from the management. Many anticipated that the head coach would be dismissed after that game, but it did not happen. Crystal Palace has won only one of its last ten Premier League matches, and they were eliminated from the FA Cup in the 1/32 finals by Everton.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United is the poorest-performing team in the Premier League at the moment. The "Blades" have accumulated only 10 points, trailing 7 points behind the 17th position, which could ensure survival. Following Chris Wilder's appointment, Sheffield United managed to defeat Brentford, but then they endured 5 winless matches with 2 draws. In the previous round, Sheffield United snatched a draw against West Ham (2:2) in the dying moments. Over the weekend, Chris Wilder's team suffered a comprehensive 2:5 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup 1/16 finals.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first round of this season, Crystal Palace defeated Sheffield United 1:0.
  • Crystal Palace has won the last three encounters against Sheffield United with an aggregate score of 5:0.
  • This season, Crystal Palace has won only two home matches.
  • Sheffield United has yet to secure an away victory this season.

Match prediction for Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Both teams are in a crisis and have not stood out with vibrant attacking play. Our prediction leans towards them collectively scoring fewer than three goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.74

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction NBA Today, 20:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.75 Chicago Bulls Recommended MelBet
Iraq vs Jordan prediction AFC Asian Cup 2023 29 jan 2024, 05:30 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Iraq Odds: 2.12 Jordan Bet now MelBet
Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 09:00 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Kayserispor Odds: 1.7 Antalyaspor Bet now MelBet
Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 09:00 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Istanbulspor Odds: 1.75 Samsunspor Recommended 1xBet
Qatar vs Palestine prediction AFC Asian Cup 2024 29 jan 2024, 10:00 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Qatar Odds: 1.99 Palestine Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:23 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 18:18 Egypt lost in a dramatic penalty shootout against DR Congo and were eliminated from the AFCON Football news Today, 17:22 Goal shootout at Anfield. All goals and highlights Liverpool - Norwich - 5:2 Football news Today, 17:09 Antony's first goal contributions of the season. All goals and highlights Newport - Man United - 2:4 Football news Today, 17:03 Flick could take charge at Barcelona, three players may depart Anfield. Daily Digest for Januаry 28 Football news Today, 17:00 Atletico comfortably dealt with Valencia at home Football news Today, 16:44 Inter secured a narrow victory over Fiorentina in Serie A Football news Today, 16:41 Brest secured points against PSG thanks to a stunning goal Football news Today, 16:06 One cannot refuse such an opportunity. Rafa Marquez on possible appointment as Barca head coach Football news Today, 16:01 AC Milan attempts to loan a defender from Arsenal
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football news 29 jan 2024 Getafe vs Granada prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024