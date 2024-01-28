Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 22nd round of the English Premier League, Crystal Palace will host Sheffield United at their home ground, Selhurst Park. The match forecast has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Crystal Palace

The London-based club is undergoing challenging times. Crystal Palace currently occupies the 15th position, with only a five-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the previous round, Roy Hodgson's team suffered a resounding defeat to Arsenal (0:5), and the fans in the stands demanded decisive changes and a clear development plan from the management. Many anticipated that the head coach would be dismissed after that game, but it did not happen. Crystal Palace has won only one of its last ten Premier League matches, and they were eliminated from the FA Cup in the 1/32 finals by Everton.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United is the poorest-performing team in the Premier League at the moment. The "Blades" have accumulated only 10 points, trailing 7 points behind the 17th position, which could ensure survival. Following Chris Wilder's appointment, Sheffield United managed to defeat Brentford, but then they endured 5 winless matches with 2 draws. In the previous round, Sheffield United snatched a draw against West Ham (2:2) in the dying moments. Over the weekend, Chris Wilder's team suffered a comprehensive 2:5 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup 1/16 finals.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round of this season, Crystal Palace defeated Sheffield United 1:0.

Crystal Palace has won the last three encounters against Sheffield United with an aggregate score of 5:0.

This season, Crystal Palace has won only two home matches.

Sheffield United has yet to secure an away victory this season.

Match prediction for Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United

Both teams are in a crisis and have not stood out with vibrant attacking play. Our prediction leans towards them collectively scoring fewer than three goals.