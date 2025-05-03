RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction Photo: tntsports.co.uk/ Author unknownn
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
English Premier League 05 may 2025, 15:00 Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
-
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of Matchday 35 in the English Premier League, Crystal Palace will face Nottingham Forest. The clash will take place in London on Monday, May 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a tip on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Oliver Glasner previously triumphed in the Europa League with Eintracht, and since taking the helm at Crystal Palace, he has already made a name for himself as a highly effective manager. Under his leadership, the team is enjoying an excellent season, with particularly impressive results in 2025.

The London club set a club record for consecutive away victories and went a long stretch without conceding on the road. This strong form has been reflected in their results, with the team firmly establishing itself in the middle of the table.

Currently, the club is navigating a difficult period, having gone a month without a win in the Premier League. The Eagles conceded five goals in back-to-back matches against Newcastle and Man City, and their last two games ended in draws.

The team has thrown all its efforts into the FA Cup, where they have made it to the final for only the third time in club history. In the decisive showdown against Manchester City, fans are hoping for a shock, but claiming the first ever major trophy in club history will be a daunting task. Notably, in addition to the trophy, a place in European competition is also at stake — an extra incentive for Palace.

The season has been nothing short of extraordinary for Nottingham Forest. The club’s golden era was under Brian Clough in the third quarter of the last century, when they captured as many as nine trophies. While this current squad isn’t matching those legendary feats, the Tricky Trees haven’t soared this high since those days.

For a spell, Forest even sat third in the table, but recent matches have made it clear that dreams of medals may have to wait. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have lost three of their last four and slipped down to sixth place.

To return to the Champions League for the first time in decades, Forest need to finish in the top five — a target that remains very much within reach. After Palace, the Tricky Trees will face already-relegated Leicester and a West Ham team with nothing left to play for. They’ll round off the campaign with a direct showdown against fellow contenders Chelsea.

Whatever happens, this season has been a sensational success for this modest club, and a place in the Champions League — powered by pure momentum — would be truly spectacular.

Match facts

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten at home in their last six matches.
  • However, the Londoners have just one win in their previous five games.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.
  • Forest have not drawn an away match in the Premier League since October last year.
  • Crystal Palace average 1.15 goals per home game, while Nottingham Forest average 1.8 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Muñoz, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Eze, Sarr, Mateta.
  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Murillo, Milenković, Williams, Aina, Yates, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood.

H2H

  • Crystal Palace haven’t beaten Nottingham Forest since 2011, and not at home since 2003.
  • The last three meetings between these teams in London have all ended in draws.

Prediction

In terms of league objectives, a win is more crucial for Nottingham Forest, but with the team currently out of form, results have been hard to come by. The hosts may see this fixture as preparation for the FA Cup final, which could play into the visitors’ hands. I expect a tense contest and am betting that the visitors won’t lose.

