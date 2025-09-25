Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Saturday, September 27, Crystal Palace will take on Liverpool at home in their Matchweek 6 Premier League clash. Find out more about the teams and get our match prediction in this in-depth preview.

Match preview

Crystal Palace are unbeaten since the start of the season: across nine matches in various competitions, the Eagles have claimed five victories, two of which came via penalty shootouts — against Liverpool in the English Super Cup (2-2 after regular time) and against Millwall in the FA Cup round of 32 (1-1 before penalties). They also picked up wins over Fredrikstad (1-0 in the Conference League playoffs), Aston Villa (3-0), and West Ham (2-1). After five rounds, Palace sit fifth in the table with nine points and, alongside Arsenal, boast the league’s best defense — just two goals conceded.

Oliver Glasner’s side play a pragmatic brand of football: against stronger opponents, they cede possession and focus on counter-attacks, leveraging the strengths of their attacking line. Against teams of similar or lesser quality, they are not averse to controlling possession and building up play, frequently making use of set pieces.

Liverpool are living up to their status as reigning champions: the Reds have won all five of their league matches, amassing 15 points. Their only defeat of the 2025/26 campaign so far came at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Super Cup, via penalties. Arne Slot’s team have shown remarkable character, often snatching victories late on. We saw this against Southampton (Ekitike scoring in the 85th), Atletico (Van Dijk in the 90+2), Burnley (Salah in the 90+5), and also against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bournemouth, where all winning goals came after the 85th minute.

Slot’s side focus on possession-based football, but defensive lapses often lead to nervy finishes, with Liverpool ultimately getting the job done.

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Kamada, Devenny, Mateta

Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Isak

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, there has been one draw, two Liverpool wins, and two Crystal Palace victories

Liverpool have won their last seven matches

Crystal Palace are unbeaten this season

Prediction

This will be a tough encounter for both sides: both clubs are in excellent form and know themselves — and each other — very well. Expect a tactical chess match between the two managers, with the outcome tough to call. However, I believe there won’t be many goals. My prediction: total under (3) at 1.66.