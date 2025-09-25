RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 27, 2025

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 27, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction Julian Finney/Getty Images
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
English Premier League (Round 6) 27 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Liverpool Liverpool
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Saturday, September 27, Crystal Palace will take on Liverpool at home in their Matchweek 6 Premier League clash. Find out more about the teams and get our match prediction in this in-depth preview.

See also: Manchester City vs Burnley prediction and betting tips 27 September 2025

Match preview

Crystal Palace are unbeaten since the start of the season: across nine matches in various competitions, the Eagles have claimed five victories, two of which came via penalty shootouts — against Liverpool in the English Super Cup (2-2 after regular time) and against Millwall in the FA Cup round of 32 (1-1 before penalties). They also picked up wins over Fredrikstad (1-0 in the Conference League playoffs), Aston Villa (3-0), and West Ham (2-1). After five rounds, Palace sit fifth in the table with nine points and, alongside Arsenal, boast the league’s best defense — just two goals conceded.

Oliver Glasner’s side play a pragmatic brand of football: against stronger opponents, they cede possession and focus on counter-attacks, leveraging the strengths of their attacking line. Against teams of similar or lesser quality, they are not averse to controlling possession and building up play, frequently making use of set pieces.

Liverpool are living up to their status as reigning champions: the Reds have won all five of their league matches, amassing 15 points. Their only defeat of the 2025/26 campaign so far came at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Super Cup, via penalties. Arne Slot’s team have shown remarkable character, often snatching victories late on. We saw this against Southampton (Ekitike scoring in the 85th), Atletico (Van Dijk in the 90+2), Burnley (Salah in the 90+5), and also against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bournemouth, where all winning goals came after the 85th minute.

Slot’s side focus on possession-based football, but defensive lapses often lead to nervy finishes, with Liverpool ultimately getting the job done.

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Kamada, Devenny, Mateta
Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Isak

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, there has been one draw, two Liverpool wins, and two Crystal Palace victories
  • Liverpool have won their last seven matches
  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten this season

Prediction

This will be a tough encounter for both sides: both clubs are in excellent form and know themselves — and each other — very well. Expect a tactical chess match between the two managers, with the outcome tough to call. However, I believe there won’t be many goals. My prediction: total under (3) at 1.66.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Genoa vs Empoli prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Genoa vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.53 Empoli Recommended Melbet
Go Ahead Eagles vs FC FCSB prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.649 FC FCSB Bet now 1xBet
BSC Young Boys vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Young Boys vs Panathinaikos: a clash of equals in the opening round of the Europa League BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.46 Panathinaikos Bet now Mostbet
Salzburg vs FC Porto prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Salzburg vs Porto: Who will kick off the new Europa League season with a win? Salzburg Odds: 1.6 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Stuttgart vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 25, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.63 Celta Vigo Bet now Mostbet
Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 25, 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.65 Viktoria Plzen Bet now 1xBet
FC Utrecht vs Lyon prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Utrecht vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 25, 2025 FC Utrecht Odds: 1.6 Lyon Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Genk prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 25, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.8 Genk Bet now Mostbet
Torino vs Pisa prediction Coppa Italia Today, 15:00 Torino vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 September 2025 Torino Odds: 1.75 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Bologna prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Aston Villa vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 25 September 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.86 Bologna Recommended Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Real Oviedo vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.72 Barcelona Bet now Mostbet
Real Oviedo vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 25, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.73 Barcelona Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores