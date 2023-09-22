Prediction on game Fulham wont lose Odds: 1.86 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the sixth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Crystal Palace and Fulham. The meeting will take place on September 23, 2023.

Crystal Palace

In the last match of the national championship, the home team was defeated by Aston Villa, but even this did not drop them from the top of the table. They are still neighbors with teams from the eurozone.

The Eagles now have seven points after five matches and are in eighth place in the table. Last season they finished 11th.

At the moment, Crystal Palace is five points behind the European Cup zone and, in general, the team’s performance allows us to believe that they will become contenders for getting into one of them.

Fulham

The team from London have fairly similar statistics, the only difference being the difference in goals scored and goals conceded.

“Fulham” won two victories over “Everton” and “Luton”, after which they predictably lost to “Manchester City”. There was also a draw with the country's vice-champion Arsenal, which can also be considered an interesting result.

At the moment, the Summer Residents are playing in a fairly organized manner and are even taking points from teams that are stronger than them.

Interesting facts and forecast

In three of their last four home matches, Crystal Palace have not scored more than 2.5 goals. At the same time, in three of Fulham's four matches, the total was more than 2.5 goals.

According to bookmakers, the home team are the clear favorites of the match. And this despite the fact that the teams’ tournament statistics are almost equal, with the exception of the difference in goals scored. I'll take a chance and bet on the outcome 2X at odds of 1.86.