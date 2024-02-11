RU RU NG NG
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 by Miguel Solomons

Premier League England 12 feb 2024, 15:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
England, London, Selhurst Park
Odds: 1.74

The final match of the 24th round of the English Premier League will take place on Monday, 12 February. Crystal Palace will host Chelsea at home and kick-off will be at 21:00 CET.

Crystal Palace

A team from the bottom of the Premier League, which now has 24 points after 23 rounds. As for the game tone, in the previous five games, Peles won only one victory, one draw and three defeats. In the last round, Crystal Palace lost 1-4 away to Brighton.

Chelsea

"The Blues continue to show very unstable results during the season. Pochettino's team dropped to 11th place in the Premier League with 31 points after 23 rounds. In the last five matches, Chelsea won twice, lost twice and drew. In the last match, they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • This season, Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 2-1. In total, Chelsea won five games in the previous five.
  • Chelsea has won 12 matches in a row against Crystal Palace. They have never beaten any opponent 13 times in a row and can set such a record.
  • Chelsea have scored at least one goal in three consecutive matches, while Crystal Palace have scored two.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been showing very erratic results, but after beating Aston Villa in their previous game, the Blues are in a good mood. In addition, Crystal Palace is a very comfortable opponent for Chelsea, so my bet will be on the victory of the Blues at 1.74.

Odds: 1.74

