Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023

In the second match of the group stage of the Champions League, Serbian champions Red Star will host Swiss champions Young Boys. The meeting will take place on October 4, Wednesday.

"Crvena Zvezda"

In the first round, the Serbian champion faced the most difficult match in the group - a trip against title holder Manchester City.

Predictably, Red Star lost, although to the surprise of many they even managed to score against their formidable opponent. The meeting ended with the victory of the English team with a score of 3:1, but the Serbs looked very good against such a serious opponent.

Red Star has a match ahead of them against an opponent of approximately equal strength, in which the Serbian champion definitely expects to take points.

"Young Boys"

The Swiss champion also began his performance in the group with a defeat. The Swiss hosted RB Leipzig at home and lost with a score of 1:3.

The team from Switzerland understands that in a match with a direct competitor in the fight for the European Cup spring, they must certainly score points.

Statistics and prediction for the match

These teams have already met each other in the Champions League qualification for the 2019/2020 season. Then Crvena Zvezda advanced to the next round according to the away goal rules (2:2, 1:1)

Bookmakers believe that Red Star has a good chance of winning and offer odds of 2.13 for this outcome. At the same time, you can bet on the guests' victory with odds of 3.53. It seems to me that the match will be equal, which means that many goals will not be scored in it. I will bet on the outcome of the match total being less than 2.5 goals in the match.