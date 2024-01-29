Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+7) Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers the forecast for the match between Crvena Zvezda and Valencia, which will take place within the regular EuroLeague championship.

Crvena Zvezda

The Serbian club cannot boast of high results this season, having secured only 9 victories in 23 EuroLeague encounters. Crvena Zvezda currently occupies the 13th position in the standings, trailing the top ten by three wins. In their last match, the team suffered an away defeat to the unmotivated underdog Alba Berlin with a score of 80:89. The decline in results has diminished their chances of making it to the playoffs. Due to an injury, Topić will miss the upcoming match.

Valencia

The Spanish club undoubtedly aims to reach the EuroLeague playoffs this season, although there is still plenty of competition ahead. Valencia is currently in the 9th position in the regular championship standings, edging out Baskonia from the 11th spot only on additional indicators. In the last round, the team defeated the aforementioned direct competitor Baskonia with a score of 77:62. This victory marked their second consecutive win in the tournament. Valencia also faces one personnel loss, as an injury will prevent Turé from taking the court.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter proved to be thrilling and tense, with Valencia ultimately celebrating a home victory with a score of 85:81.

Crvena Zvezda has won 6 out of 10 home matches in this EuroLeague season.

Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia Prediction

On paper, bookmakers give the advantage to the Serbian club, although it's not entirely straightforward. Valencia is higher in the standings and will arrive highly motivated. We expect a tense and closely contested match, with the suspense lasting until the very end. A promising wager appears to be on the success of the guests with a handicap of +7 points.