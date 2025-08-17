Prediction on game Win FK Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 19, 2025, the final round of Champions League qualification will feature a clash between Crvena Zvezda and Pafos. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner for this high-stakes encounter.

Crvena Zvezda

Crvena Zvezda stands as the undisputed powerhouse of Serbian football and the true flag-bearer of the national league. The team has clinched the Serbian championship for eight consecutive seasons, and last year was nothing short of phenomenal: they finished first, 27 points clear of their nearest rival, amassing exactly 100 points. Their goal difference was equally impressive—123 scored and just 35 conceded. On top of that, the club secured the Serbian Cup for the fifth season running, crushing Vojvodina 3-0 in the final.

Crvena Zvezda also boasts solid European pedigree—in the previous season, they competed in the Champions League group stage, picking up 6 points and finishing 29th overall. In this year’s qualifiers, the Serbian side has already cleared two rounds: they confidently swept aside Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 away and 5-1 at home, then dispatched Polish outfit Lech 3-1 on the road and drew 1-1 in Belgrade.

Their domestic league form is flawless too—four wins in four matches, with a formidable goal stat: 16 scored and only 2 conceded. Crvena Zvezda sits atop the table and heads into the meeting with Pafos in red-hot form. This will be the first ever head-to-head between the two clubs.

Pafos

Pafos may be a Champions League debutant, but they’ve already made waves. Founded only in 2014, the club captured its first-ever Cypriot championship last season. They nearly secured a historic double, but fell to AEK Larnaca on penalties in the Cup final.

The club has also tasted European action: after their Cypriot Cup triumph two seasons ago, Pafos debuted in Europa League qualifying, then advanced to the Conference League proper. There, they made it out of the group, finished 12th overall, and reached the last 16, where they fell to Sweden’s Djurgården.

This Champions League campaign sees the Cypriots in excellent form. In the opening round, they eliminated Maccabi Tel Aviv with a 1-1 home draw and a 1-0 away win, then ousted Dynamo Kyiv, beating them 1-0 away and 2-0 in Pafos. The team is on a stunning 13-match unbeaten run, a testament to their consistency.

Pafos has also been rock-solid at the back: each of their last six official games finished with under 2.5 goals, and they kept clean sheets in the last three—twice against Dynamo Kyiv and once against Maccabi.

Probable lineups

Crvena Zvezda: Glazer, Stanković, Leković, Rodrigo, Tiknizyan, Slivić, Kostov, Babička, Katai, Olainka, Bruno Duarte.

Pafos: Michail, Pileas, Luckassen, Holdar, Correia, Šunjić, Tanković, Pepe, Brunu, Anderson Silva, Oršić.

Key facts and head-to-head

Crvena Zvezda have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Crvena Zvezda have won 4 of their last 5 home matches.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Crvena Zvezda’s last 6 games.

Pafos have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Pafos have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

This will be the first ever meeting between the sides.

Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos match prediction

Crvena Zvezda come into this tie in peak form. The Serbian champs have shown both dominance in Champions League qualifying and a blistering start to their domestic campaign, racking up a string of wins and impressive scoring numbers. They’re especially formidable at home, where victories come consistently. Pafos, meanwhile, are also enjoying a purple patch: the Cypriots have survived a tough qualifying route, extended a lengthy unbeaten streak, and exhibit remarkable defensive discipline. Last year, they proved their mettle in European competition, showing they can compete at a high level. Still, Crvena Zvezda’s experience and European stature are on another level. Factoring in home advantage and current form, the edge goes to Crvena Zvezda. My pick for this match—a Crvena Zvezda win at odds of 1.7.