On July 23, Mineirão (Belo Horizonte) will host the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Cruzeiro will compete with Goias. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Cruzeiro



The team is considered to be one of the most popular in Brazil. Nevertheless, the 4-time national champion, the club that twice won the Copa Libertadores, lost the so-called “registration” in the Serie A in 2019 – that happened for the first time in its history. And being under the rule of Ronaldo as the new owner, “the Foxes” were able to win the right to return to the top division of the country only at the end of the previous season. At the same time, they confidently won the Serie B and the forecasts for their performance were quite optimistic. Generally speaking, it turns out that those expectations can be realized. The first 6 rounds resulted in 4 wins. Still, the team “deflated” then (2 points in 5 rounds), but the end of June gave an opportunity to gain momentum again. The team won in the home battle against Sao Paulo, achieved a 0-0 draw in the struggle with Internacional and took a minimal away victory in the confrontation with Vasco da Gama. One more point was added due to a goalless draw in the match against Curitiba.

Goias



The club lost its “registration” in the Serie A in 2010. It returned in two years, but “the Parrots” were relegated to the second division several times since then, and, having been promoted once again, they demonstrated mostly extremely mediocre results. The year of 2022 brought the 13th position, which was perceived as a fairly good result of the draw, especially since the team was a newcomer to the Brasileiro again. Nowadays, such a place seems to be unattainable and the actual “agenda” can be considered the struggle for survival. The results are very modest now – the higher mentioned idea is connected only to the inner arena, because there were 3 wins, draws and a victory at the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. Speaking about June, the team took a draw in the battle against Fluminense and even beat Vasco da Gama on the away field, but then Goias lost to everyone. And only the struggle with Atletico Mineiro brought a draw, albeit a 0-0 one.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time the opponents met each other was in the Serie B in 2021. Then both matches ended in draws with the same score – 1-1.

Predictions



Bookmakers are confident in the victory of Cruzeiro. Still, it is also far from being perfect – thus, we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.7).

