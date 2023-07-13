Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.82 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 16, Mineirão (Belo Horizonte) will host the match of the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Cruzeiro will compete with Curitiba. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Cruzeiro



The team, having its glorious history and traditional ambitions, was able to return to the Brasileiro only at the end of the previous season. And “the Foxes” started quite well. They won 4 times in the first 6 matches of the championship, for instance, there were only winning games from the 2nd to the 4th round. Still, then Ronaldo’s brainchild noticeably slowed down, including a quick relegation from the Copa do Brasil – the team lost to another status “recruit” of the elite division, Gremio. Speaking about the end of May and the beginning of June, the Serie A was characterized by 5 matches in a row without a win and, as a result, Pepa’s wards seriously lost ground. It turned out to add in the game, primarily due to the defence, only recently. The club has not conceded for the past three battles, eventually managing to defeat Sao Paulo and Vasco da Gama with the same 1-0 score and to achieve a goalless draw in the away confrontation with Internacional.

Curitiba



The club was able to make a pleasant surprise in the previous season. It, traditionally considered to be the so-called Brazilian football “elevator”, was able to take the 12th place, after another promotion to the Serie A, from the very first trial. Still, “Coxa Branca” has been experiencing a critical pullback now. It was impossible to win in the new draw. For instance, the team was defeated by the very first opponent, Sport Recife, in the cup of the country. Speaking about the Brasileiro, there were only 4 points after the first 12 matches. The more important was an away 2-1 score on the field of Goias in July. And then the team managed to beat a direct competitor, America Mineiro. A quick goal did not help the rival – the hosts were able to answer it with 3 balls. As a result, it turned out to get at least the 18th place.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The previous time the teams played a head-to-head match was in the Serie B. Then Cruzeiro was stronger: there happened a draw at the home arena and a victory on the away field. Still, Curitiba rose higher...

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Cruzeiro to be the unconditional favourite of the following battle. Still, taking into account its pragmatic style, it is worth betting on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.82).

