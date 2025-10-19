Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the final fixture of Serie A Matchday 7, scheduled for Monday, October 20, Cremonese will face Udinese. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and here’s a preview and betting insight for this encounter.

Cremonese vs Udinese: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Cremonese are winless in their last four matches, recording three draws and one defeat.

Udinese have failed to win their last two games and have managed just one victory in their previous four.

Udinese have conceded in four consecutive matches, while Cremonese have allowed goals in two straight.

Cremonese have lost only once in their last ten outings.

Udinese have been defeated just once in their past eight away fixtures.

Cremonese have kept a clean sheet in none of their last ten matches, while Udinese have managed two shutouts over that span.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Udinese comfortably defeated Cremonese 3–0.

Cremonese vs Udinese: Match Preview

Last season, Cremonese finished fourth in the Serie B table and earned promotion through the playoffs. They defeated Juve Stabia 4–2 on aggregate and edged Spezia 3–2 across two legs. Their start to life back in Serie A has been fairly solid. The team won both of their opening fixtures, followed by three draws, before losing 1–4 to Inter in their latest outing. As a result, Cremonese sit tenth in the Serie A standings with nine points from six rounds.

Udinese, long established in Serie A, currently trail Cremonese by a narrow margin. The team went unbeaten in their first three matches — drawing with Verona, then defeating Inter 2–1 and Pisa 1–0. However, their form dipped in subsequent games, suffering two defeats and drawing 1–1 in the latest round. After six matches, Udinese have eight points, one fewer than Cremonese, and occupy 12th place in the table.

Probable Lineups

Cremonese: Audero; Ceccherini, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Zerbin, Grassi, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Vázquez, Vardy

Udinese: Okoye; Goglichidze, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Piotrowski, Karlström, Atta, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis

Prediction

The two sides are neck and neck in the standings, with little separating them. Udinese boast greater Serie A experience, but Cremonese have home advantage and the attacking presence of Jamie Vardy. The recommended bet is on the match total under 2.5 goals.