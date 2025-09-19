Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the Italian championship, two clubs that have confidently returned to the elite in recent years and are eager to establish themselves in Serie A will meet on the pitch — Cremonese will host Parma.

See also: Manchester City vs Napoli: Will Manchester City kick off the new Champions League season with a win?

Key facts and head-to-head history:

The first meeting between these teams took place back in September 1991 and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Head-to-head stats from the last 5 encounters: Cremonese - 3 wins, draws - 1, Parma - 1 win.

Cremonese are unbeaten in their first three league matches and sit third with 7 points on the board.

Parma have won just 1 of their last 5 matches.

In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head games, both teams found the net.

Match preview:

Cremonese have built their game around discipline and defensive solidity, a strategy that has allowed them to start the season strongly and collect crucial points in the battle for a mid-table finish. Playing at home, the team traditionally raises their level, making them a dangerous opponent for anyone.

Parma, on the other hand, rely on a combination-based style of football and make active use of their speedy wingers. In the opening rounds, the "Crusaders" have already shown they can challenge more established clubs, and their attack looks quite diverse.

Both teams are coming into this match in similar form, which promises an intense and hard-fought encounter. Cremonese will count on home support, while Parma will try to leverage their attacking potential to snatch points away from Cremona.

Probable lineups:

Cremonese: Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Collocolo, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella, Bonazzoli, Sanabria.

Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Collocolo, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella, Bonazzoli, Sanabria. Parma: Suzuki, Del Prato, Circati, N'Diaye, Lovic, Bernabé García, Sørensen, Valeri, Ordoñez, Pellegrino, Cutrone.

Match prediction:

This match promises to be quite entertaining, as both teams know how to capitalize on their chances. At the same time, both Cremonese and Parma are prone to defensive lapses, which increases the likelihood of goals on both ends. The optimal bet appears to be over 1.5 total goals (odds 1.4).