RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Cremonese vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025

Cremonese vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Verona vs Cremonese prediction Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Verona Verona
Serie A Italy (Round 3) 15 sep 2025, 12:30
Finished
0 : 0
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Cremonese Cremonese
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.4
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the Italian championship, two clubs that have confidently returned to the elite in recent years and are eager to establish themselves in Serie A will meet on the pitch — Cremonese will host Parma.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The first meeting between these teams took place back in September 1991 and ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Head-to-head stats from the last 5 encounters: Cremonese - 3 wins, draws - 1, Parma - 1 win.
  • Cremonese are unbeaten in their first three league matches and sit third with 7 points on the board.
  • Parma have won just 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head games, both teams found the net.

Match preview:

Cremonese have built their game around discipline and defensive solidity, a strategy that has allowed them to start the season strongly and collect crucial points in the battle for a mid-table finish. Playing at home, the team traditionally raises their level, making them a dangerous opponent for anyone.

Parma, on the other hand, rely on a combination-based style of football and make active use of their speedy wingers. In the opening rounds, the "Crusaders" have already shown they can challenge more established clubs, and their attack looks quite diverse.

Both teams are coming into this match in similar form, which promises an intense and hard-fought encounter. Cremonese will count on home support, while Parma will try to leverage their attacking potential to snatch points away from Cremona.

Probable lineups:

  • Cremonese: Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Collocolo, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella, Bonazzoli, Sanabria.
  • Parma: Suzuki, Del Prato, Circati, N'Diaye, Lovic, Bernabé García, Sørensen, Valeri, Ordoñez, Pellegrino, Cutrone.

Match prediction:

This match promises to be quite entertaining, as both teams know how to capitalize on their chances. At the same time, both Cremonese and Parma are prone to defensive lapses, which increases the likelihood of goals on both ends. The optimal bet appears to be over 1.5 total goals (odds 1.4).

Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.4
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Recommended Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Lioli vs Orlando Pirates prediction CAF Champions League 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Liyoli vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 20, 2025 Lioli Odds: 1.53 Orlando Pirates Recommended Mostbet
Hamburger SV vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hamburg vs Heidenheim: can either side claim their first win of the season? Hamburger SV Odds: 1.86 FC Heidenheim Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Recommended 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Nottingham: can either side end their losing streak? Burnley Odds: 1.74 Nottingham Forest Bet now 1xBet
West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20 September 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.76 Crystal Palace Recommended 1xBet
Brighton vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Brighton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leeds. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 20 September 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.65 Leeds Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores