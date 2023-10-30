Coventry vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on October 30, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the 14th round of the Championship will feature a confrontation between Coventry and West Bromwich. The meeting promises to be interesting, and it will take place on October 31.

Coventry

This season, Coventry are not showing the best results and are currently in 20th place in the standings after 13 matches. All this provokes pressure from fans and the club’s management, but for now the coaching staff remains the same.

After 13 championship games, the team has scored 15 points and has a positive balance of goals scored and goals conceded (17:16).

In the match of the last round of the Championship, Coventry played away and suffered a 0:2 defeat from Rotherham. Now the streak without a win is three matches long and the situation urgently needs to be corrected.

West Bromwich

This team still has a chance to cling to a place in the playoff zone. West Bromwich are in 9th position in the league table.

Based on the results of 13 matches played, the team has 20 points scored and a positive balance of goals scored and conceded (20:14).

In the last round, West Bromwich won 2:0 over QPR and slightly improved their tournament position.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Bookmakers believe that Coventry are the favorites of the match, although the team cannot win three games already, having suffered two defeats.

At the same time, the guests won three victories and suffered one defeat in the last four matches.

I don't think the game will be high-scoring, so I'll bet on the outcome being less than 2.5 goals.