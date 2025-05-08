RU RU ES ES FR FR
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025

Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025

Jason Collins
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ Author unknown
Coventry Coventry
EFL Championship 09 may 2025, 15:00 Coventry - Sunderland
-
- : -
England, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Sunderland Sunderland
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 2.5
On May 9, in the Championship play-off semi-final, Coventry will take on Sunderland. Here's my betting take on this clash.

Coventry

This season, Coventry had a mixed campaign in the Championship, racking up 20 wins, 17 losses, and nine draws—enough to secure fifth place. The fight for a play-off spot went down to the wire, with the team clinching a crucial 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough in the final round, thanks to a Rudoni brace, while all of their rivals slipped up. Their chances of reaching the Premier League aren't sky-high, but with only two opponents to overcome, it's all to play for.

That last-round victory snapped a two-game losing streak. The semi-final opponent is tough, but certainly beatable.

Sunderland

The Black Cats were in the hunt for the top spots for a while, but ultimately couldn't keep up with the competition. The end of the campaign was nothing short of disastrous—five consecutive defeats, with just one goal scored in that stretch.

In the final round, Sunderland lost 0-1 at home to QPR, despite playing the better football. The only goal came as early as the 5th minute. The team heads into the play-offs out of form, and the players are visibly lacking confidence. It's crucial now to put recent failures behind them—the season can still be salvaged if they reach the Premier League.

Probable lineups

  • Coventry: Wilson, van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Grimes, Sheaf, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Wright, Brandon.
  • Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Mepham, Onim, Cirkin, Bellingham, Neil, Le Fee, Rigg, Roberts, Mayenda.

Match facts

The odds for this match are as follows: Home win - 2.16, Draw - 3.1, Away win - 3.7.

H2H

The teams played out two high-scoring games this season. At Sunderland, the hosts let a 2-0 lead slip and the match finished 2-2. Coventry, meanwhile, cruised to a 3-0 win at home, with American striker Haji Wright netting a hat-trick.

Prediction

Bookmakers have the hosts as slight favourites in this showdown, and in matches like this, home advantage can really matter. I expect a tight contest, with both sides creating chances. The over 2.5 goals market looks like solid value here.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 2.5
