RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Coventry vs Everton prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Coventry vs Everton prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Coventry vs Everton prediction Photo: https://footballia.eu/ Author unknown
Coventry Coventry
Club Friendlies Yesterday, 14:45 Coventry - Everton
Finished
3 : 0
International,
Everton Everton
Ellis Simms
22’
Ephron Mason-Clark
62’
Victor Torp
76’
Review Match details H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Soccer clubs continue to actively prepare for the upcoming season, holding friendly meetings. Dailysports experts offer their exclusive prediction for the match Coventry - Everton.

Coventry

Last season, Coventry claimed top-6 until a certain time, but the end was a failure, just one point in six meetings and only ninth place. The team was heavily involved in the FA Cup, where they reached the semi-finals of the tournament, there they lost to Manchester United - 0:3, but managed to play 3:3, and then lost in a penalty shootout.

This summer Coventry is playing with mixed success, first there was a zero draw against Getafe, and then they beat Stevenage - 3:1, and in the last match they lost to Darmstadt with a score of 0:2.

Everton

“Toffees” spent a difficult last season, at one point even had to fight for survival, as the club was removed 8 points. Even with these additional difficulties, the team took the 15th line in the championship, the gap from the departure zone amounted to as much as 14 points.

While Everton is not stressed in control meetings this summer, played 3:3 with Irish Sligo Rovers, although they lost - 1:3, in the second match and at all lost to the representative of the fourth English division Salford with a score of 1:2. It is too early to draw conclusions from such matches, such mistakes are acceptable.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The rivals have a rich history of face-to-face confrontations, which does not help much, since the last match was played 15 years ago.
  • In control meetings with Everton scored at least three goals per game, and in the games of Coventry in only one match out of three was at least 3 goals.
  • Quotes for this meeting are as follows: W1 - 2.78, X - 3.58, W2 - 2.4.

Coventry vs Everton Prediction

There is no clear favorite in this pair, it is noticeable that both teams are not yet able to show their maximum. Much will depend on what lineup Everton will play, if the best players come on the field, the chances of success will increase dramatically. I will risk here to bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Australia vs USA prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Australia Odds: 1.6 USA Recommended MelBet
Zambia vs Germany prediction Summer Olympics Women Today, 13:00 Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Zambia Odds: 1.9 Germany Bet now MelBet
Partizan Belgrade vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Champions League Qualification Today, 14:00 We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Partizan Belgrade Odds: 1.65 Dynamo Kyiv Bet now MelBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic prediction Olympics 2024. Women`s Single Today, 14:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.65 Donna Vekic Recommended 1xBet
Austria Wien vs Ilves prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 14:30 Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Austria Wien Odds: 1.64 Ilves Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
7’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
7’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
7’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024