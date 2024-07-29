Coventry vs Everton prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Soccer clubs continue to actively prepare for the upcoming season, holding friendly meetings. Dailysports experts offer their exclusive prediction for the match Coventry - Everton.

Coventry

Last season, Coventry claimed top-6 until a certain time, but the end was a failure, just one point in six meetings and only ninth place. The team was heavily involved in the FA Cup, where they reached the semi-finals of the tournament, there they lost to Manchester United - 0:3, but managed to play 3:3, and then lost in a penalty shootout.

This summer Coventry is playing with mixed success, first there was a zero draw against Getafe, and then they beat Stevenage - 3:1, and in the last match they lost to Darmstadt with a score of 0:2.

Everton

“Toffees” spent a difficult last season, at one point even had to fight for survival, as the club was removed 8 points. Even with these additional difficulties, the team took the 15th line in the championship, the gap from the departure zone amounted to as much as 14 points.

While Everton is not stressed in control meetings this summer, played 3:3 with Irish Sligo Rovers, although they lost - 1:3, in the second match and at all lost to the representative of the fourth English division Salford with a score of 1:2. It is too early to draw conclusions from such matches, such mistakes are acceptable.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals have a rich history of face-to-face confrontations, which does not help much, since the last match was played 15 years ago.

In control meetings with Everton scored at least three goals per game, and in the games of Coventry in only one match out of three was at least 3 goals.

Quotes for this meeting are as follows: W1 - 2.78, X - 3.58, W2 - 2.4.

Coventry vs Everton Prediction

There is no clear favorite in this pair, it is noticeable that both teams are not yet able to show their maximum. Much will depend on what lineup Everton will play, if the best players come on the field, the chances of success will increase dramatically. I will risk here to bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.